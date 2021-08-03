Woman in crop top left in tears after being ‘shamed’ by Alaska Airlines attendant

A woman says she was left in tears after she was shamed by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant for wearing a crop top to travel.

In a series of videos, TikTok user Sierra Steadman alleged that the stewardess made her feel “degraded” and “embarrassed” in front of other passengers, and threatened to kick her off the flight.

Steadman was wearing a black crop top and shorts, along with a hoodie.

In one video, which has now been viewed by more than 5 million people, the tearful traveller wearing a grey hoodie and face mask says: “When the flight attendant shames you in front of the whole plane and threatens to kick you off for what your wearing (sic).”

The caption of the video states: “I’ve never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad. F ALASKA AIRLINES!!!”

Steadman also claims that the flight attendant grabbed her by the arm even after she agreed to comply with a request to zip up her hoodie.

“When I tried to walk away from her because she was screaming in my face she grabbed my arm,” she wrote. “Outfit aside, there was no reason to physically and verbally assault me and humiliate me, especially when I complied w[ith] her request.”

Many people have shown support to Steadman online, with one person commenting: “This (the outfit) looks fine... I really expected something crazy.”

“Dude literally every girl wears that. I’m sorry that this happened to you,” wrote another person.

“It covers everything, it’s sweats and it’s comfortable. What’s the issue?” added another.

Alaska Airlines’ official dress code states that passengers need to appear “neat and well-groomed”, and that “customer service agents will have the final authority to refuse travel for inappropriate attire or appearance”.

What constitutes an outfit that will be deemed inappropriate isn’t made clear in the guidelines.

Steadman shared an apology she said her mother Shannon received from the airline after filing a complaint.

“Alaska strives to provide exceptional service to our customers. From what you have shared, it is apparent that we have failed,” the text read. “You and your daughter should expect nothing less than to be treated with the utmost respect, compassion and care. It is truly disappointing to hear that you both did not feel that way during boarding and during the interactions with our flight attendant.

“We want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously and have shared your concern with our Inflight Management team that will conduct an internal investigation. Due to privacy concerns, we will not be able to disclose any findings, but can guarantee you that this will be reviewed,” they wrote.

“On behalf of Alaska, I’d like to sincerely apologize for Sierra’s experience with our Flight Attendant and apologize to you both for how this was handled.”

The Independent has approached Alaska Airlines for comment.