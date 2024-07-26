Olivia Culpo responds to backlash over wedding dress

Support truly

Olivia Culpo has responded to those who didn’t like her wedding dress.

The former Miss Universe and San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffery got married last month in Rhode Island. For the ceremony, Culpo was wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that had long sleeves and a high crew neck line. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she explained in an interview with Vogue about her dress choice.

Shortly after, people began to turn to social media to criticize the dress choice, with some alleging that her dress choice and minimal makeup was evidence of her being a “pick me,” a term used to describe those who seek male validation.

However, in a recent interview with People, Culpo further opened up about what made her choose that specific dress and why she was shocked to find out that not everyone liked it.

“I wanted to feel like myself in every sense of the word,” she told the outlet about what type of wedding dress she was looking for when her hunt began. “And I think that that’s where my decision to be more pared down came in.”

In terms of the backlash she received because of the dress, the former Miss Universe noted that it was unexpected. “I was definitely very surprised,” she admitted. “I feel like I personally like to give people the benefit of the doubt. And unfortunately, I feel like the words I said were spun out of context to fit an agenda that I did not have.”

“I loved every part of my wedding because I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with,” she added. “The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they’re choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that’s it.”

Culpo continued to defend her wedding dress choice, explaining it simply fit in with the look she originally wanted for the ceremony. “Stylistically I had a vision. Stylistically, I felt like I was making a decision that was going to stand the test of time, and that’s it,” she said, before adding that the dress was also comfortable.

“I felt very comfortable in it, for what it’s worth. I was on the water and there was a very nice breeze.”

In terms of what she would tell future brides after having her own wedding, Culpo said to “stay true to yourself.”

“Stick to the vision you have in your head and don’t worry about anything else,” she said. “No matter what you wear, no matter what your decisions are from your makeup to your hair, to the gown, you will look absolutely beautiful because it’s a beautiful day.”

Despite the criticism, some people have spoken out in defense of Culpo’s dress choice. Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri, recently gave her own opinion of the criticism in her latest blog post.

She was introduced to the topic after receiving backlash over her own wedding dress, which some claimed was “inappropriate” for her ceremony with chef Ian Hock.

While “processing” the comments she had received, someone pointed out that Culpo also received backlash for her dress.

“I clicked on [Culpo’s wedding feature inVogue] and immediately saw Olivia looking breathtaking in what can only be described as the exact opposite of my own wedding dress. Very covered, simple with no embellishments, a princess skirt and long sleeves,” Amurri wrote.

“When I looked at the images of Olivia on her wedding day (and I don’t know her at all by the way), I wasn’t seeing how right or wrong her dress would be for ME, I was seeing a woman who was stepping gracefully and with power into the next chapter of her life – and who was doing it on her own terms, on HER DAY.”