Olivia Munn opens up about her postpartum body 20 months after giving birth

Olivia Munn has continued to share her candid thoughts about her postpartum experience, 20 months after welcoming her and John Mulaney’s son, Malcolm.

In a recent Instagram Story, the actor, 43, posted a photo of herself in jean shorts while she reflected on the ways in which her body has changed throughout the last year. In the caption, she confessed that it was difficult to see fellow mothers return to their pre-pregnancy bodies before she did.

“Took a minute but I’m finally in my pre-baby jean shorts,” she wrote in the since-expired Instagram Story, shared via E! News. “My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months. I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and was wondering why it wasn’t happening for me.”

However, according to Munn, she then discovered that when the moment was right, she’d have her “snapback”.

“I realised it’s just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I’d slowly snap it back,” she wrote. “I have more energy now too...that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it’s back.”

This isn’t the first time that Munn has opened up about her experiences as a mother. In March 2022, she shared a snap of herself in a sweater to her Instagram Story while describing her “postpartum life”.

“Everyone’s asleep except me,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which had 1.54am shown on it. “Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?). I’m pretty sure that’s spit up on my shirt.”

She added: “I’m so so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat).”

Six months after giving birth, she also shared a post to Instagram to express that while her “postpartum road” had been rough, it was “so worth it”. The post - which was shared in January 2022 - also included a video of Munn holding her baby, along with text that read: “My body hasn’t snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it.”

Along with posting about her postpartum experiences, the X-Men: Apocalypse star has taken to Instagram to celebrate some of her son’s milestones. In November 2022, she shared photos of Malcolm from his first birthday party, which included Munn and Mulaney.

“Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much,” she wrote in the caption.

In July, she also took to Instagram to poke fun at her and the comedian’s parenting skills. As she shared snaps of the family of three at the beach, she quipped: “It takes two adults to put sunscreen on one toddler. And we didn’t even do a good job.”