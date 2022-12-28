Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter has paid tribute to her mother as she spent her first Christmas without her.

The Australian Grease icon died earlier this year, aged 73, after a long battle with breast cancer.

Chloe Rose Lattanzi is the 36-year-old daughter of the late singer and American actor Matt Lattanzi, to whom Newton-John was married between 1984 and 1995.

On 27 December, Chloe Lattanzi wrote on Instagram: “Happy belated Christmas everyone. I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure.”

Addressing the loss of her mother, Lattanzi said: “It’s my first Christmas without my mama in physical form. But her spirit was everywhere. All the love all the joy all of it….. my mama. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

News of Newton-John’s death was shared in August by her husband John Easterling. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said the statement. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Newton-John’s longstanding breast cancer status was reported as the cause of death.

The statement added: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The actor, singer and activist was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. In 2017 Newton-John revealed the breast cancer she had first suffered in 1992 had returned. She also had a second cancer diagnosis in 2013.

She received her OBE in 1979 and DBE in 2020, for her services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

Chloe Rose Lattanzi is Newton-John’s only child.