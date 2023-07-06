Olivia Rodrigo says she ‘understands’ the interest in her dating life

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Rodrigo has expressed that she “understands” why fans are constantly interested in her dating life.

The 20-year-old singer reflected on her life in the spotlight during a new interview withUS Vogue, as she appeared on the cover of the magazine’s August 2023 issue. During the conversation, she shared her thoughts about fans constantly wanting to know what her relationship status is.

“It’s an interesting thing to think about,” she said. “I understand it. I could sit here and be like, ‘I don’t get why people do that,’ but I do it so often.”

It appears that the “Deja Vu” singer has also been intrigued by celebrities’ personal lives too. The US Vogue article noted that earlier in the interview, Rodrgio confessed that her first internet passion was Harry Styles fanfiction.

When asked if she’s single now, Rodrigo played it coy, as she responded by making a so-so gesture with her hand and saying: “I don’t know!” She playfully added: “I don’t kiss and tell.”

Days before Rodrigo’s Vogue interview was published, fans on social media were making speculations about her dating life, with claims that her new song, “Vampire”, is about her rumoured ex, Adam Faze, 26. They’ve questioned if the lyrics are alluding to the former couple’s age difference, as the lines are: “Can’t figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will / Went for me and not her / ‘Cause girls your age know better.”

The pair was first spotted together in June 2022, before a source told People in February that “they’ve been over for a bit now”. However, neither Faze or Rodrigo have confirmed the dating rumours.

Back in 2019, fans were also convinced that Rodrigo was romantically involved with her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Rumours later sparked that they split, after Basset was seeng hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter in late 2019. When Rodrgio mentioned a “blonde girl” in her hit 2021 song, “Driver’s License”, fans also speculated that she was referring to Carpenter.

While neither of the actors confirmed if they were together or not, Rodrigo and Bassett turned heads in July 2022, as they had a brief reunion on the red carpet for the season three premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Although Rodrigo is notoriously private about her dating life, she did open up about her previous breakups in her 2022 documentary, Driving Home to You. During the Disney+ movie, she noted that when she wrote her album, Sour, she’d recently ended a relationship, which she called “the heartbreak that kept on giving”.

“I was in this situation where I had to see him and he was with someone else, which was devastating to me,” she explained. “It felt like my world was ending almost every day. Nobody understood how I was feeling or related to it. And so I think by writing songs about exactly how I felt, I was creating, like, a friend for me.”