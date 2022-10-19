Olivia Wilde shares salad dressing recipe from Nora Ephron book after nanny claim

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A salad dressing that Olivia Wilde allegedly prepared for Harry Styles while the director was still living with her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, has captivated social media this week.

A now-removed Daily Mail article claimed to speak to Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, who alleged that Sudeikis was “infuriated” after Wilde prepared a salad for Styles with her “special dressing”.

Wilde and Sudeikis denied these claims in a joint statement to People: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

(Instagram/@oliviawilde)

Wilde now appears to have addressed the rumours further, in a more tongue-in-cheek manner, by taking to Instagram to post an excerpt from Nora Ephron’s book Heartburn... which details a salad dressing recipe.

The passage reads: “I came home and started dinner. I made a bouillabaisse, and creme brulee, and in between there was a salad.

“I taught Mark to make the vinaigrette. Mix two tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with two tablespoons good red wine vinegar.

“Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add six tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Ephron peppered her autobiographical 1983 novel with recipes, as she detailed her marriage and divorce from second husband, Carl Bernstein.

Wilde met Styles in 2020 when she cast him to be in her film, Don’t Worry Darling, which was released in September this year.

The pair made their first public appearance in January 2021 at a friend’s wedding, and Wilde has been a regular attendee at Styles’ concerts ever since.

Sudeikis and Wilde share two young children together, and Sudeikis previously confirmed that the pair split in November 2020.

In April this year, Wilde was served divorce papers while on stage at an event in April while she was promoting her new film. She later described the incident as “vicious” and “scary”.

"It was my workplace," she said in an interview with Variety. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.

“The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event – this was something that required forethought.”