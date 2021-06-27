Olly Murs’ girlfriend Amelia Tank wins bodybuilding competition

Olly Murs has revealed that his girlfriend, Amelia Tank, has won a bodybuilding competition after spending six months training.

On Saturday, the singer posted a photograph of himself with Tank, who was wearing a tiara on her head and a pink sequin bikini, at the Pure Elite bikini competition in Margate.

Murs stood alongside Tank with his arms in the air; he wore a grey T-shirt with a love heart on it and a pair of jeans.

In the accompanying caption, the singer explained that Tank had spent all of this year preparing for the competition.

“And Still…. undefeated-champ! Six months work, show postponed, lockdown to deal with and she went and bloody did it!” he wrote.

“Lost for words! Proud of ya darlin x now let’s eat a McDonalds on the way home to celebrate… my treat [sic].”

The post has garnered hundreds of congratulatory comments from fans and friends, including TV presenter Mark Wright and fitness entrepreneur and author Joe Wicks.

Ahead of Tank’s win, Murs was sharing photographs of her progress in the competition.

“I’m so nervous. I’m super proud of her whatever happens but I wanna win!” he said.

Murs went on to explain how Tank had won previous competition categories but had never been the overall winner for anything before.

The couple have been dating since early 2019 and moved in together last year during lockdown.

Murs told The Sun that living together during the pandemic had been tough.

“Amelia says she can’t wait for me to go out to work,” he said.

“But it’ll be a shock for us from a relationship perspective because she’s only known me to be at home, really, all the time...

“If I’m going back on the road, getting back to work, TV work and stuff, it’s going to be crazy again and I don’t know what that will be like for us.”