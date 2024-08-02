Support truly

Alexis Ohanian and Flavor Flav have revealed that they paid track and field Olympian Veronica Fraley’s rent.

The Team USA star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 1 to reveal that she didn’t have the funds at this time to pay her rent. She also noted that the financial issue came as she’s preparing to compete in this year’s Olympics.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent,” the Vanderbilt University athlete tweeted. “My school only sent about 75 percent of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses.”

She later clarified her frustrations about not being able to afford her rent, adding: “Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance. That’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!”

After her tweet went viral, Ohanian didn’t hesitate to respond and offer to help out, writing: “Got you! DM me your $cashtag.”

He then tagged Flavor Flav – the sponsor for the US women’s and men’s water polo team – and asked for his assistance, tweeting: “C’mon now! I’ll split it with @flavorfav.”

However, the Reddit founder’s post about Flavor Flav came after the singer made his own offer to help Fraley pay her rent.

“I gotchu, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO!!!”

Ohanian then responded to his own tweet, where he discussed splitting the rent with Flavor Flav, and wrote: “Update! It is done.” He then showed a screenshot of the $7,760 payment he sent to the Olympian on Venmo, which included a note that read: “‘MURICA,” along with the American flag and gold medal emojis.

Flavor Flav then re-shared the screenshot of Ohanian’s Venmo payment and wrote: “HERO, absolute hero!!!”

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a representative for the musician confirmed that the Olympian accepted his money and the two of them “have been messaging.” The representative also clarified that Ohanian gave Fraley the money after Flavor Flav already paid her rent.

“Flav paid her rent in full. Alexis one upped him and sent her $7,760 - in honor of the name of his company,” the representative said, referring to the name of Ohanian’s technology company, Seven Seven Six.

He also issued a statement in an email to the publication about wanting to support major athletes. “I’m just down to help those in need who are representing all of us. This is the type of awareness I’ve been trying to bring to these Olympians,” he said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Flavor Flav and Ohanian for comment.

Flavor Flav has continued to be vocal about advocating for fellow Olympians. In fact, two months before he officially announced his sponsorship with the US Water Polo teams, he’d already shared his plans to work with them on social media. When team captain Maggie Steffens paid tribute to her teammates and expressed her love for her grueling sport in a tribute on Instagram in May, she also highlighted the constant financial struggle for most Olympic athletes. Flavor Flav then made his way to the comments of her post, where he first publicly shared that he wanted to sponsor the women’s sports team.

“AYYY YOOO, as a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team,” he wrote. “My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”