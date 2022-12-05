The time of year has come again to refer to your annual Christmas gifting spreadsheet and start the search for the perfect present for each and every special person in your life. The good news is that House of Fraser has a range of products to suit almost anyone, be it your parents, your partner, or even your children, so you can sail through your list with ease, without compromising on quality.

Instead of wasting time traipsing from shop to shop, you can invest your energy in browsing the hundreds of luxurious, festive, and thoughtful gifts offered by the department store’s website from the comfort of your own sofa - you could even up the festive ante with a glass of mulled wine and a festive film in the background for an experience that’s certainly beats battling through Oxford Street or your local shopping centre in the run up to Noël.

Whether you’re in the market for beauty, fashion, or fragrance, with brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Creed, Barbour, and Ted Baker on offer, it’s guaranteed any lucky recipient will be thrilled when they unwrap their House of Fraser gifts under the tree. If you’re on the lookout for a secret santa, too, the retailer has you covered with a range of stocking fillers and gifts sorted by price to make sure you stick to the all-important budget.

Even better, if you manage to check everyone off all at once, you’ll be left with spare time in the run up to the festivities to get everything else ready, or even, if you’re lucky, to have some much needed R&R before the mayhem of December 25.

We’ve taken the liberty of browsing the online Christmas shop to choose some of the best bits offered on the website, so you don’t have to.

Estée Lauder Enchanted Evening Pure Color Makeup 4-Piece Gift Set: was £48, now £38.40, houseoffraser.co.uk

Best for: gift for her

Estée Lauder is a beauty powerhouse that needs no introduction, so gifting a set of the makeup specialist’s products, all in a chic navy makeup bag, is a definite Christmas day winner.

With two full-sized lipsticks in classic red and punchy pink, a full-sized mascara, and a travel-sized eyeshadow palette, all worth over £88 when bought separately, her makeup bag will be overflowing with luxury products in no time - just in time for the New Year celebrations.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme Eau De Parfum Set: was £140, now £112, houseoffraser.co.uk

Best for: gift for him

Any well-groomed gent will know the power of a Tom Ford fragrance. With a selection of masculine, sensual, and refined scents, any of their sophisticated blends will keep him coming back for more. The best part? If it’s for your partner, it’s basically a gift for you, too.

Our favourite is Noir Extreme, with spicy notes of cardamom blended with citrussy mandarin and the woodiness of sandalwood, all balanced with the richness of vanilla for a scent that’s tantalising, warm, and full of body. The good news? He’ll be covered at home and on the move thanks to this gift set containing a full-sized 100ML and smaller 10ML spray perfect for spritzing on the go.

Coach Tabby Pillow Shoulder Bag: £550, houseoffraser.co.uk

Best for: luxury gift

A contemporary update of Coach’s iconic Tabby bag, the Pillow Tabby still features the brand’s iconic C hardwear, yet with extra padding that delivers a blown up aesthetic that’s loved by cool girls everywhere.

A brand that’s recently had brand partnerships with the likes of Michael B Jordan, Jennifer Lopez, and Megan Thee Stallion, Coach is a label that’s certainly back for good - so now is the time to splurge on one of these iconic bags to treat a very special someone for the Yuletide celebrations.

Nintendo Switch - Neon (OLED Model): was £309.99, now £299.99, houseoffraser.co.uk

Best for: gift for kids

Perhaps one of the best presents you could treat your kids to this year, the Nintendo Switch is the holy grail of the child gifting world.

Unlike toys that are used once and discarded for something new, the Switch is a console that keeps on giving, with child-friendly games aplenty from Pokemon to Mario Kart that can be played solo or with friends. Not only will it guarantee beaming faces on Christmas morning, but will also keep them occupied for hours leaving you to enjoy the festivities.

If you’ve any qualms concerning screen time or usage, fret not, because it also features top-drawer parental controls, too.

Barbour Cascade Sports Cap: was £20, now £16, houseoffraser.co.uk

Best for: stocking filler

A stylish alternative to the traditional winter bobble hat, a cap will deliver warmth yet simultaneously elevate an outfit to new heights. Perfect for men and women alike, Barbour’s navy design is a versatile addition to any wardrobe, there to complete off-duty looks for any Boxing Day walk or New Year’s Day jaunt with the family.

Crafted using 100 per cent cotton, it features logo embroidery to the front for a touch of collegiate appeal as well as an adjustable strap so they can find just the right fit.

