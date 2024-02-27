Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

First person

There is a big problem with One Day and it’s hiding in plain sight

It’s the number one show on Netflix and reviewers have raved about it. But for every lover, there’s a secret hater and Rowan Pelling can’t stop thinking about the crucial detail that has ruined the relationship between Dex and Emma for her

Tuesday 27 February 2024 18:13
Comments
<p>Chalk and cheese: the couple are missing a crucial ingredient</p>

Chalk and cheese: the couple are missing a crucial ingredient

(Netflix )

Every now and then you’re forced to make a lonely stand against the cultural consensus. In 1986 I told school friends that, no, I didn’t worship Simple Minds and so would not be accompanying them to Wembley Arena.

Nearly 30 years later, I risk becoming a social pariah because I’m the only woman in the playground who feels “meh” about One Day. More to the point, I’m underwhelmed by the drama’s heroine Emma Morley. Or, as I came to think of her: the dour-mat.

I didn’t find Emma objectionable when I lapped up David Nicholl’s excellent novel on a summer holiday in 2010 – but the delight of reading is you can create your own version of a character in your head. My Emma was sparky, witty and seductively intransigent, like Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in