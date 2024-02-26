Jump to content

First Person

‘I was Bridget Jones then and I’m Bridget now’: The brutal truth about being single and dating in your fifties

As filming for the new Bridget Jones film begins in May, the spotlight returns to being single – this time in your older years. Bibi Lynch says the men you meet in midlife are a nightmare. Not so, says Lucy Cavendish, who has been dating since her divorce. So who’s right?

Monday 26 February 2024 18:11
<p>Total drag: if you think the dating scene is hard to navigate in your thirties, try doing it two decades later</p>

(Alamy)

So Bridget Jones is back – number four. This new film is based on author Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy and will see single (again) 51-year-old BJ (divorced? Widowed? I get confused) enter the brutal world of midlife dating.

Uh oh. I feel sorry for her – because, let me tell you/her, dating in your fifties is nothing like when Jones was last in the dating pool. Believe me, I should know. (In a nutshell, in case Fielding reads this and needs inspiration for a tragedy: I’m almost 58 and my only long-term relationship – between 27 and 31 – ended the day after Diana died.)

In my thirties, dating – like people – was sometimes nerve-racking, sometimes disappointing, sometimes a waste of time, but it was always hopeful and had potential.

