Online energy saving advice could be doing more harm than good, expert warns

Online energy saving tips and tricks aimed at helping struggling families cut back on their household bills could be doing more harm than good, an expert has warned.

Money-saving hacks have swept the internet of late as Britons attempt to navigate the cost of living crisis, fuelled by the soaring rate of inflation which has surged to a new 40-year high.

But now key consumer advisors are urging people to think twice before setting in motion any energy-conserving hacks they discover online as they claim some could pose a serious danger to the home.

Philippe Commaret, who heads up customer advice at EDF, has compiled a number of “tips” that could put your health at risk.

Commaret raised switching your fridge off overnight as an example. Despite 21 per cent of homeowners and renters believing that this will reduce their energy bills, she warned that it could result in food turning bad.

A further 26 per cent are under the impression turning off your boiler at night will save money when actually, the opposite could be true.

Depending on how well-insulated your home is, switching a boiler off overnight could see your property’s warmth drop drastically, and cause more serious issues – serious damp being one of them.

Other commonly searched tricks, such as “black radiator paint” – a tactic 12 per cent believe will cut down energy costs – could also be adding to your energy bills as certain types of paint can make the radiator less efficient.

The advice comes after a poll of 2,000 homeowners and renters by energy provider EDF found 34 per cent of people in the country have searched advice on how to cut down on their energy bills.

Philippe Commaret, from EDF, said: “Despite these searches being amongst some of the most popular online, when it comes to consumers looking for advice on how to reduce their energy bills, not all make a positive difference and some can actually be dangerous.”