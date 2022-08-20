Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Labour sets out plan to change minimum wage so it reflects cost of living

Angela Rayner says workers should not receive ‘fake living wage they can’t live on’

Zoe Tidman
Saturday 20 August 2022 09:18
Comments
<p>Labour has put forward plans that could bump up low-paid workers wages by hundreds of pounds</p>

Labour has put forward plans that could bump up low-paid workers wages by hundreds of pounds

(AFP via Getty Images)

Low-paid workers could earn hundreds of pounds more a year under Labour plans for the minimum wage to factor in the cost of living.

The opposition party said it wanted to scrap lower rates for young adults and instead have all over-18s entitled to the same living wage.

The proposals come as Britons face a cost of living crisis driven by soaring energy bills and rocketing inflation, which is now at 10 per cent. Meanwhile, wages are failing to keep up with the pace of increase.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said her party would create a “genuine” national living wage for workers rather than a “fake living wage they can’t live on”.

The minimum wage rose from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour this April for Britons aged 23 and over - a 6.6 per cent increase.

Recommended

Younger adults get lower rates, with £9.18 an hour for 21 and 22-year-olds and £6.83 for other over-18s.

Labour said if it formed a government, it would instruct the advisory Low Pay Commission to set a minimum wage that covers the cost of living.

It did not say exactly how much its plans would raise wages by, instead saying it would leave that to the commission that advises the government.

Angela Rayner says workers do not deserve ‘a fake living wage’ (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Wire)

The Living Wage Foundation makes its own calculations based on an everyday basket of goods and urges employers to pay people outside London £9.90.

That would give an over-23 working an average 36-hour week an annual pay rise of around £770.

“Working people contribute so much to the wealth of our country and it is only right they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work, not a fake living wage they can’t live on,” Ms Rayner said.

Recommended

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “Many employers already pay a real living wage and that is to be commended. But they should not be undercut by those who don’t, which is why we need a level playing field.”

Real wages fell at a record rate between April and June this year, according to official figures released this week.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in