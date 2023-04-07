Man sparks debate by revealing everyday ‘sign’ you’re an only child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has claimed that there is one habit that indicates whether someone is an only child or not, and it’s sparked a debate on TikTok.

Jeronimo, who goes by the username @jeronimoooo0000 on the platform, jokingly alleged that individuals who grew up with siblings cannot leave a room without announcing where they are going in a video shared to the app this week.

In the clip, the TikToker asked: “Do you announce everywhere you’re going before you go, or are you an only child?”

Jeronimo then filmed an example scenario of what he meant, with the TikToker announcing: “I’m going to go to the bathroom” to an off-screen sibling, who responded: “Okay.”

In the caption of the video, Jeronimo said that he came to the realisation based on “prior dates with an only child”.

As of 7 April, the video has been viewed more than seven million times, with viewers weighing in on the claim in the comments.

According to individuals who grew up with siblings, the habit is normal to them, with many revealing that they find it weird when others do not announce where they are going.

“So real, my roommate is an only child and she would just leave the room randomly and I would be so confused lmao,” one person said, while another wrote: “I always felt like it was low-key rude when people never announce! Like why are you getting up and leaving me, will you come back, am I supposed to guess?”

“You mean some other people genuinely never did this as a reflex?” someone else asked.

Users who are only children also shared their reactions to the claim, with many admitting that they’ve always thought it was weird when people announce where they are going when they leave a room.

“Only child, never realised that’s why it’s weird to me that people narrate their next move,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I didn’t realise this was an only child thing. People always say ‘I’m going to x’ and I’m like ‘Okay, why you telling me?’”

According to someone else, they’ve “never understood” why their friends always feel the need to tell them where they’re going.

“As an only child I never understood why my friends would tell me where they’re going like why are you telling me. There’s no need,” they wrote.

However, although many agreed with Jeronimo’s hypothesis, others said that the rule didn’t apply to them.

“I’m an only child and I announce everywhere I’m going…” one person claimed, while another said: “As a middle child, I don’t announce where I’m going either.”