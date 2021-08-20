Rachel Dolezal sets up OnlyFans page

Rachel Dolezal is launching what she calls a “tasteful” OnlyFans account, according to an Instagram post.

According to the post, she will be charging subscribers $5 a month for about a dozen pieces of “content” each month starting from 1 September. The first ten subscribers were entitled to a 40 per cent discount.

She said, “A little something for (almost) everyone. Looking forward to bringing you some great content! You can also cancel at anytime, including after the 30-day discount subs. Thanks for your support.”

On her page, which has been liked 17 times, she describes it as “an inside look into my Art, Hair and Fitness journey”.

The description leaves room for other subjects to be broached on her OnlyFans page, such as “foot pics, posts of me using stuff people buy from my Amazon wishlist,” which she assures potential subscribers will be available on her page. She also said she might share “random tasteful other pics/vids.”

In 2015, Ms Dolezal first came to prominence when it was discovered that she was a white woman who had spent a number of years “identifying” as Black. After this was discovered, she was removed from her post of president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP and her academic role in Black studies.

Her foray into OnlyFans comes as the platform announced that it would be banning sexually explicit content. It has garnered a reputation as a place for online sex workers to earn a living, especially during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” the company said in a statement, first reported by Bloomberg.

In response to the move, sex workers have spoken out about the detrimental impact this will have on their livelihoods.

“This change will put workers on the street who could otherwise afford rent, it will starve the children of sex workers who could otherwise afford to feed them, and it will force workers currently working remotely online into riskier street-based sex work,” Mary Moody, co-chair of the Adult Industry Laborers and Artists Association and sex worker, told the Guardian.

The Independent reached out to Ms Dolezal for comment on the change of OnlyFans terms and conditions.