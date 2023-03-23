‘I was kicked out of university for posing in underwear on Instagram’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influencer claims she was kicked out of university for sharing sexy content of herself on Instagram, including photos posing in lingerie.

Sarah Button hit the headlines late last year after revealing on TikTok that she was caught at the airport with a sex toy filled with her boyfriend’s ashes.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to sharing private details about her life, including photos of her body, with over 124,000 followers across social media, and she’s launched an OnlyFans account too – making £89,000 a month ($110,000 USD).

Now, Sarah, who joined the site in 2021, has revealed her latest controversial experience: allegedly getting told she “wouldn’t be able to continue” her law degree due to the content she shares online.

“They told me I wouldn’t be able to continue on with my course,” she told NudePR.com.

“It was coming up to the time of practical placement, where we were allocated legal firms to do placement hours at, which were necessary for the next academic year.

“I think either a professor through the school recognised me or something.

“I was called into the admin building and they asked if it was me and I said yes but explained that it was under the guise of an alias, but apparently it was against some social media policy I’d signed when applying for the course, even though it’s a completely different name.

“They said I couldn’t continue the course with my online presence.”

(Jam Press)

“I was angry at first because the course wasn’t easy, getting through the units up to that point was really a lot of effort.

“[…]…they said if I was to change some of the themes of my stuff I could reapply.

“If I was given the option I wouldn’t have altered anything, I’m really proud of my little online world.”

The incident took place in Brisbane, Australia, where the influencer is based, last summer – but this is the first time she has shared her story.

Despite being shocked by what happened and allegedly losing $50,000 she had paid in college fees, Sarah, doesn’t hold a grudge against the university.

(Jam Press)

However, she has received backlash from family, friends and trolls online.

She said: “I was the first of my family to go to university so it definitely caused a bit of a ripple of people kind of blaming me for my choices, but I know I’ll go back.

“The comments on the internet are either complete outrage for me at the situation or it’s a ‘it’s your own fault' view.

“A lot of people are encouraging me to fight against it but I accept the consequences of my actions.

“A lot of people feel sex workers continue to be discriminated against, I agree, but also I think in a lot of ways we’re really being incorporated and accepted in society.

“I’m not mad about it, my legal brain more than understands the ramifications.

“I didn’t get any type of refund – I was in $50,000 debt paying for 2.5 years of this course but I’ve paid this off through my OnlyFans.”

(Jam Press)

Sarah hopes to return to university at some point in the future but has no current plans to re-apply.

She added: “I have been able to keep the credits I accrued while studying and I think that’s pretty cool, so if I decide to wipe my online persona I can reapply but I don’t see that happening any time soon.

”Doing OnlyFans has allowed me to be more independent than I ever dreamed of, I learn so much about myself daily though just exploring my body and mind and the minds of the people I chat to through the site, I’ve bought my own home and I support my younger siblings and parents which is just incredibly enriching for me and I am so beyond grateful.”