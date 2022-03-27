Jamie Dornan shares behind-the-scenes skincare routine ahead of Oscars

Jamie Dornan is putting skincare first as he prepares for the Oscars red carpet.

The Belfast star shared a behind-the-scenes look at his skincare routine ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards on his Instagram on Sunday evening. In the post, Dornan is seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and a nourishing face sheet mask. The 39-year-old actor simply captioned his post: “What?”

Dornan, who hails from Northern Ireland, stars in the Oscar nominated film Belfast. The movie, which is based on the childhood of director Kenneth Branagh, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting actress for Judi Dench and Supporting Actor for her screen husband, Ciarán Hinds. However, Dornan was not nominated for his role as a Belfast father struggling to keep his family safe as the troubles began in 1969.

Jamie Dornan isn’t the only celebrity sharing his beauty secrets ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night. The Oscars co-host, Amy Schumer, posted to her Instagram story on 26 March thanking her facialist, Georgia Louise, for making her skin Oscars ready.

Oscars 2022 co-host gets skin Oscars ready ahead of the awards ceremony (Instagram / Amy Schumer)

Kourtney Kardashian prepared for her Oscars debut with fiancé Travis Barker, who is performing during the ceremony, by visiting aesthetician Iván Pol, known as the Beauty Sandwich on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian visits aesthetician ahead of Oscars 2022 (Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian)

Serena Williams shared a behind-the-scenes look at her makeup prep for the Oscars event to her Instagram story as well, with a table full of lashes and makeup brushes. “Getting ready for @oscars.awards.2.0.2.2,” she captioned the story. “Hair, makeup, and wigs”.

Serena Williams shares behind the scenes look at Oscars 2022 prep (Instagram / Serena Williams)

The 94th Academy Awards take place on Sunday 27 March, follow along here.