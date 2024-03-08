What’s inside the 2024 Oscars gift bag worth $170,000?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 96th Academy Awards are almost here, and the coveted Oscar trophy isn’t the only prize that nominees will be taking home.

This year’s Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will once again serve as the evening’s host, as Hollywood’s biggest stars go head-to-head in the night’s biggest categories.

Among the list of nominees includes Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.

While only some actors, screenwriters, or directors will be able to win the Oscar, nominees won’t be going home entirely empty handed. For the 22nd year, Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets will be handing out luxury gift bags to 25 Oscar nominees in the acting and directing categories.

Inside the “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags - which is reportedly worth more than $170,000 - are nearly 60 items, the most valuable being a three-night stay at a luxury Swiss chalet for 10 people worth $50,000.

“We are humbled that our ‘Everyone Wins’ Nominee Gift Bag continues to garner worldwide media attention and spark conversation. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous and unique, they also serve to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies who give back. This is celebrity marketing with a mission,” said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary in a press release.

Here’s what’s inside the 2024 Oscars gift bags worth over $170,000.

The goody bag includes several luxurious trips, the most expensive one being an all-inclusive getaway to Switzerland from Chalet Zermatt Peak. Each nominee can invite up to nine guests for a three-night stay at the five-star destination. Recipients will also receive a seven-day wellness retreat to Golden Door in San Marcos, California, as well as three nights in a private villa at Saint-Barth Paradise in the Caribbean.

Nominees will be gifted Miage’s five-piece set of transformative skincare products, several THOR Kitchen appliances - including the brand’s 45-bottle wine cooler worth almost $2,000 - and 10,000 donated meals from v-dog in support of Peta’s Global Compassion Fund.

(Miage / Distinctive Assets)

Included in the gift bag is 1MD Nutrition’s LiverMD supplement, Adonis Arcana men’s grooming and skincare products, ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila, AURO WELLNESS Glutaryl topical glutathione and a 45-minute wellness consultation with Dr Nayan Patel. Also included is a BAGCEIT portable purse seat, BlendQuik’s Personal Portable Blender, and a private session with magician and mentalist Carl Reads Minds.

The gift bag will also include sustainable upcycled designer pillows from Cate Brown, ​​a microneedling treatment from Potenza RF worth $10,000, a 3D printed full-color selfie figurine by dooplikit, and élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water.

EpicLight Beauty’s Radiant Duo blush and lip balm will also be handed out, as well as handmade vegan chocolate by Fetcha Chocolates, Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin, and the Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit from deaf-owned luxury bath and body brand Hotsy Totsy Haus.

Nominees will also receive skincare products from INSTYTUTUM, a private sound bath session with celebrity sound healer Kate Schofiel, a complimentary home project management from Maison Construction, a collector’s edition of the Rubik’s Retro Cube, a portable infrared grill from Schwank Grills, a sleep consultation voucher from Wesper, black licorice from Windy City Sweets, and the book You Talkin’ to Me? by Brian Abrams, among other goodies.

“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal,” Fary said. “Just as any A-list actor doesn’t ‘need’ millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand. Of course, they can afford to buy these things; they are also in a uniquely favourable marketing position. This is a straightforward win/win transaction.”

This year’s top acting and directing nominees include Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Sterling K Brown, Mark Ruffalo, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Christopher Nolan.

The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday 10 March at 7pm ET.