Padma Lakshmi has announced that she’s officially leaving Top Chef, after working on the show for 19 seasons.

The 52-year-old TV host shared a statement on Twitter on Friday to announce her departure from the show. “After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” she wrote.

She continued her comments by reflecting on her time with the competitive reality series, which she’s been the host of since 2006.

“Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show,” she wrote.

As she discussed her close relationship with her co-workers, Lakshmi also acknowledged that it’s time for her to focus on new opportunities, including her recently-renewed Hulu series, Taste the Nation.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly,” she continued. “I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits.”

She concluded her statement with a message to Top Chef fans, adding: “I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

In response to statement, many fans expressed how stunned they are by this news, as they made reference to Top Chef and noted that they couldn’t image the show without its signature host. However, they also congratulated Lakshmi on her next career opportunity.

“Padma, please don’t pack your knives and go!” one wrote. “Seriously, thank you for 20 wonderful seasons. I will continue to watch Top Chef but will miss your presence greatly. I look forward to more Taste the Nation!”

“Damn. It’s hard to think Top Chef and not think Padma....but forward movements are a part of life and I wish you nothing but much deserved success on your journey! You will be missed!!” another added.

A third tweeted: “Wow!! Happy for your future, but dang! Who’s going to host quick fires and say things like ‘Please pack your knives and go’ and ‘You are Top Chef!’ I hope you can come back from time to time!”

After she announced her departure, an NBCUniversal spokesperson issued a statement about the “incredible legacy” that she had on the Bravo show.

“Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard, and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series is undeniable,” they said in the statement. “We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge, and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons.”

The spokesperson concluded: “She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges’ table anytime.”

Lakshmi first became the host of Top Chef in season two, with the first season of the show hosted by Katie Lee Biegel. Some of her fellow judges on the show have been other professional chefs, including Eric Ripert, Emeril Lagasse, and the late Anthony Bourdain.

Prior to announcing her departure from Top Chef, Lakshmi has been open about her new projects, specifically Taste the Nation. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, she explained how she wanted her travel series to explore immigrant food cultures around the country and how it ties to the meaning of American cuisine.

“I wanted to see on the ground, what does it mean to be American? Who gets to decide that? What is American food actually?,” she said. “It seemed to me, we were willing to embrace immigrant food and make it our own, but yet we were still unwilling to embrace the people that made that food. And that to me seems super hypocritical.”