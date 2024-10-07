Pamela Anderson reveals she felt like she ‘had depression for a couple of decades’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Pamela Anderson has opened up about the time in her life when she felt depressed.

After concluding her run on the popular television series Baywatch in 2001, the 57-year-old actor went through a period she described as “a blur.”

Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival on October 4, where she was honored as the recipient of the Golden Eye Award, Anderson detailed the transition from TV to Broadway and her state of mind during those 20 years.

“I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway. I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur,” the model confessed. “I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades.”

Anderson admitted she would never have expected to be celebrated like she was at the festival, receiving the accolade after years of mental distress. “I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that,” she noted. “I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more.”

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson admits she wasn’t in the best state of mind for twenty years ( Getty Images )

The Canadian-American actress joined the cast of Chicago on Broadway in 2022, entering a new chapter in her career. But for years before, Anderson said she was “too afraid” to tap into the artistry. Now, she considers the experience the “best thing” she’s accomplished.

In 2023, Netflix released the documentary Pamela, a Love Story, directed and produced by Ryan White. The film focused on the Hollywood star by providing an in-depth, intimate scope of archival footage and personal journal entries. Now, Anderson stars in director Gia Coppola’s upcoming film, The Last Showgirl, as a former Las Vegas performer. To Anderson, the Netflix documentary allowed both her fans and Coppola to understand her off-screen persona.

“Ryan made that doc and that’s how Gia saw me,” Anderson said on stage at the festival. “I always knew I was capable of more. It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit. It has taken a long time, but I am here.”

As for assuming her new role in The Last Showgirl, Anderson attributed her acting ability to the tough 20-year gap in her career. “I don’t think I could have played this character [in The Last Showgirl] if I wouldn’t have the life that I had, so it was worth it,” she proclaimed.

“If I can continue working and using these struggles and challenges… I’ll feel blessed.”

Most recently, Anderson has been adamant about sticking to a barefaced look, embracing her natural features on the red carpet and sitting front row at runway shows. In a conversation with Allure last February, the former Playboy model explained why she’s been wearing minimal makeup lately.

After allowing people to design her look for so long, Anderson finally felt it was time to take agency over her appearance. “It’s not just about makeup, taking off the mask, but it’s about why am I here, what’s my purpose, why do I resonate with people, can I help in any way?” she said.