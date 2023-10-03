Jamie Lee Curtis applauds Pamela Anderson for going makeup free at Paris Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lee Curtis has praised Pamela Anderson for choosing not to wear any makeup while making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The actor, 64, took to Instagram on 1 October to share a photo of Anderson, who was wearing a yellow gown at the event. In the caption, Curtis condemned societal and beauty expectations that exist in the fashion industry, before she praised Anderson for going makeup-free.

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face,” the Freaky Friday star wrote.

She concluded: “I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

In the comments of the post, many famous faces and fans expressed how meaningful it was to see Anderson attend Paris Fashion Week without makeup.

“That’s pretty iconic,” Chelsea Handler wrote, while Selma Blair added: “Love this. Beautiful self-assuredness.”

A third wrote: “Famous people have the ability to influence and lead trends, (whether we like it or not,) and while yes, this isn’t saving the world or solving world hunger, it sends a message to other women to be themselves and to mature ones to embrace their age and I for one think that’s a very positive thing.”

Some people in the comments shared a different takeaway from Curtis’ post, claiming that women should be praised for being comfortable with themselves and their age, rather than for not wearing makeup.

“I think that rather applauding women wearing no makeup, we should be applauding that she seems to have found her comfort zone and seems to be embracing what that is for her at that age,” one wrote. “I don’t think we should start applauding less makeup, more makeup, etc, but rather women embracing what THEY want to do in the moment and not what anyone else wants them to do.”

Last month, the former Baywatch model first confessed to Elle that after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, tragically passed away from breast cancer, she started going makeup-free to most events.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she explained.

However, Anderson also explained that the makeup-free look has been “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too”, adding: “Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing.”

She went on to acknowledge that as she’s continued to age, she’s still happy with how her physical appearance has changed in the process.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go: ‘Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey,’” she said. “I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place.

Meanwhile, Curtis has previously spoken out about the beauty of ageing. During a conversation with Maria Shriver for the Radically Reframing Ageing Summit in March 2022, she shared her hope that the term “anti-ageing” could cease to exist.

“I am an advocate now for natural beauty because I do feel that there has been a genocide on natural beauty,” the Halloween star explained. “This word ‘anti-ageing’ has to be struck, because what the f*** is ‘anti-ageing?’ I am pro-ageing. I want to age with intelligence and grace and dignity and verve and energy. I don’t want to hide from it.”