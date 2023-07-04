The importance of having a good night’s sleep is drilled into us from a young age. And for good reason too. Research shows that increasing sleep quality leads to a greater improvement in mental health and helps to reduce stress. But feeling anxious or worrying about certain things can also negatively impact your sleep, so can be a vicious cycle. Of course, if problems with sleep are affecting your day-to-day life or making you worried, it’s wise to speak to a doctor.

One thing you can do to try and increase the amount of shut-eye you get though is to improve your sleep environment. Sleep Foundation – a non-profit, charitable organisation that provides expert information on sleep – notes that making sure your bedroom is optimised for a range of factors, including noise and sound, as well as comfort, may make it easier for you to drift off and subsequently stay asleep.

Making your bed cosier could help you get a full night’s sleep, meaning you wake up with a clearer, less busy mind. One way of increasing comfort is by investing in new bedding. And should you be looking for a recommendation, look no further than Panda. The brand was founded on the simple mission of wanting to create luxury homeware that doesn’t damage the planet.

Shop bedding and mattresses at Panda now

The clue is in the name, but Panda uses bamboo in its collections, including its pillow and mattress toppers. Bamboo fabric is a more eco-friendly alternative to cotton, but it also boasts a number of natural and beneficial properties, including being ultra soft, naturally antibacterial, and hypoallergenic. Similarly, the fabric is thermoregulating, so should keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter – this is particularly beneficial if you find it difficult to get to sleep because the NHS cites that staying at the right temperature is important.

Having a comfortable mattress is likely to make you feel more relaxed, and thus help you get the right amount of sleep that will keep your mind in check. Thankfully, Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress ticks a lot of boxes and promises to be suitable for every type of sleeper. If you’re looking to improve your sleep hygiene and better your mind as you do so, read on for everything you need to know about the world’s most breathable Hybrid Bamboo Mattress.

Panda London hybrid bamboo mattress: From £950, Pandalondon.com

(Panda London)

Making sure you are as comfortable as possible is a priority for Panda, but it should also be a priority for you. Being comfy has been found to better the quality of your sleep, which is beneficial for your mind since it’s been found that a good night’s sleep helps to improve mental health and reduce stress.

When it comes to investing in a new mattress, Panda claims that its hybrid is one of the most advanced, breathable mattresses yet. Comprising six layers, including BioCell Foam, OrthoAlign Foam, seven zones of pocket springs and a comfort base layer, enveloped in its bamboo cover, there are many unique features to this Hybrid Bamboo Mattress for optimising spinal alignment and relieving your pressure points.

(Panda London)

The comfort base layer consists of pocket springs, which isolate even the slightest of movements. If your partner is prone to wriggling in the night, for example, they shouldn’t disturb your sleep. This simple feature alone could just mean that you have better quality shut-eye and make sure you wake up feeling as calm as possible in the morning.

Shop Panda’s comfortable bedding and prepare to sleep better

The mattress has also been designed to have maximum breathability and airflow, with the bamboo cover wicking away moisture and helping to regulate your body temperature throughout the night. Keeping you at the right temperature should help to make sure that you have a deep and restful sleep, in turn bettering the chances that you wake up with a less busy mind.

The last thing to note is the brand’s 100-night free trial. During this time, you can sleep, snuggle and see how it feels. If in the unlikely event that you decide you don’t like it, you can return it to Panda for a full refund. The brand will even cover the cost of postage.

But really, this hybrid mattress will help make sure that you get a great night’s sleep, which will greater improve mental health and help reduce stress in the process.

Buy now

Rest up on Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress