Pandemic is making UK adults more experimental with their meals

One in six Britons has been sharing pictures of their extravagant lunches on social media – after working from home allowed them to get more creative with the meal.

A poll of 2,000 adults found a fifth have become more experimental with their meals after having the opportunity to make lunch at home thanks to the closure of offices.

Meanwhile one third have had more time to prepare a more elaborate mid-day meal.

But while young adults aged 18-24 are most likely to share images of their meal creations on social media, a fifth of over 45s have also caught onto the trend.

It also emerged that the majority have been taking advantage of being at home and tucking into lunch in front of the TV.

Only a few have ventured to the rooftop for a midday meal, while others have had theirs ‘on a ramble’, with no particular destination in mind.

More than half have also taken a picnic to a park rather than face another lunch ‘al desko’ at home, although older Britons aged 55-64 are more likely to do this than younger workers.

Louise Crighton, spokesperson for Allinson’s Bread, which commissioned the poll, said: “Our research shows that those days of eating the same food for lunch every day are numbered.

“With more time spent at home over the past year, we’ve challenged how we think about lunch – from what we eat to where we eat it – pushing boundaries and enjoying a lunch less ordinary.”

The survey also found adults typically make four different meals a week for lunch and get their inspiration from supermarkets, TV shows and social media.

Of those who have worked from home during the past year, some believe they have learnt new skills in the kitchen.

As a result, more than a fifth have become more experimental with their meals. Others polled via OnePoll are keen to try new things or get more creative with their lunch, with a quarter even admitting they ‘live for food’.

Louise Crighton added: “We’re all for lunchtime experimentation.

“Allinson’s has been challenging the norm and rethinking bread since 1892 when Thomas Allinson, a passionate baker and trailblazer of his time, challenged the status quo to promote the benefits of wholemeal bread.”

SWNS