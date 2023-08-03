Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple whose six-year-old child thought mothers “foam at the mouth” while giving birth has left viewers in stitches with a viral TikTok video.

Suzanne and Dillon White shared a clip of them catching up at the end of their day, after their three children had gone to bed.

While eating a slice of cake each, Suzanne told her husband she had a question for him and asked: “Why did I overhear Riley telling Mason that I was foaming at the mouth when I was having Bailey?”

As Dillon appeared confused, she explained further: “Tonight before bed, I had to stop because she was telling our four-year-old that mum was foaming at the mouth when she [gave birth].”

At this point, Dillon began to laugh uncontrollably and chokes and coughs on his cake. While wheezing with laughter, Suzanne attempts to explain again what had happened to the camera.

“I need to understand why they think I was foaming at the mouth,” she asked Dillon, who appeared unable to stop laughing.

“Rabies,” he said to a confused Suzanne. “I thought she asked about rabies.”

However, the screenwriter’s wife had to wait while Dillon got over his giggles enough to tell her what he meant by “rabies”.

Finally, he said: “She said, ‘Does it hurt when you have rabies?’ Did she say ‘babies’? I thought she asked about rabies.”

Upon the revelation, Suzanne erupted in her own fit of giggles, while Dillon continued: “I told her, basically, that is really, really hurts to have rabies and you start foaming at the mouth… She said ‘babies’.”

Suzanne added: “She said, ‘When mums have babies, they foam at the mouth’.”

She captioned the hilarious clip, which garnered 14.9m views: “Maybe we will do better when she asks where babies come from.”

Viewers were extremely amused by the miscommunication between Dillon and his daughter.

“I love the fact he didn’t even question why she was asking about rabies,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I have tears rolling down my face this is hysterical.”

“I haven’t laughed so hard in a long time,” one commenter added.

The clip has also been shared on Twitter, where even more people found it joyfully funny.

One person said they “laughed so hard I could not breathe”, while another said: “Cried laughing watching that on repeat for like 20 minutes the other night. Tried to explain it to my husband and couldn’t breathe because I was laughing so hard.”

Suzanne and Dillon both have TikTok accounts, called momchats and dadchats respectively. The couple frequently share funny anecdotes from their daily lives and feature in each other’s videos regularly.