Artistic director drops hints about Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

Olympic competitors from around the world are set to participate in an opening ceremony unlike any other. The grand procession, which takes place on July 26, has been crafted from the mind of artistic director Thomas Jolly.

While the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies tend to take place in a decorated stadium, for the first time ever, the anticipated affair will be held along the River Seine in Paris, France, in a program meant to last three hours and 45 minutes. Why? Because the 42-year-old creative director wanted it so.

In conversation with Vogue, Jolly explained how he reimagined the traditional segments of the opening ceremony – the artistic segment, the delegation segment, and the protocol segment – and spun them into an entirely new event.

“I have decided to interweave them for an evening lasting three hours and 45 minutes, where countries from around the world alternate, parading in a dozen tableaux,” he told the outlet in an interview published on July 18. “Like athletes passing between the Pont d’Austerlitz and the Pont d’Iéna, this grand fresco draws its inspiration from all the historical sites they traverse. And what fabulous inspiration it is!”

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics, Vogue spoke with Jolly about his two-year creative process preparing for the distinguished spectacle.

open image in gallery Paris Seine Olympic opening ceremony setting ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The popular French actor chose to start the opening festivities at 7:30 pm CEST just before the sun sets, mainly for ecological purposes. Since the host city is Paris, Jolly found motivation in its exquisite foundation – the buildings, the bridges, the sidewalks, and the water – all emblematic of the city’s rich history. The idea was to preserve what already existed, but enliven it with the work of 3,000 artists from across several mediums like dance, music, comedy, and more.

“Everything is respectful of the environment in which we are set,” he explained. “I call this ceremony, ‘La grande célébration de notre humanité partagée,’ the grand celebration of our shared humanity!”

While such an opening ceremony would likely be rehearsed to ensure a perfect delivery, Jolly isn’t planning to do a single practice – something he is unfamiliar with, coming from the theater world. ”Despite all our preparations, we must remember that, in order to maintain its confidentiality, this ceremony will never be fully rehearsed,” he said. “The goal is for everyone to discover the spectacle simultaneously!”

As for what in-person and at-home viewers can expect, Jolly revealed that the first boat will emerge under the Pont d’Austerlitz.

Jolly collaborated with several other individuals to design the remarkable production. Leïla Slimani, an award-winning novelist; Damien Gabriac, a playwright; Fanny Herrero, a screenwriter; and Patrick Boucheron, a historian, played a massive role in the opening ceremony’s construction. Meanwhile, choreographer Maud Le Pladec, stylist Daphné Burki, and production duo Emmanuelle Fabre and Bruno have also been collaborating with Jolly on the execution of the opening ceremony.

