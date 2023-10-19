Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has shared her thoughts on Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

When asked about an excerpt from the pop star’s upcoming book, which revealed that she’d gotten an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake, the former reality TV star told Extra that she hopes that the writing experience was “extremely healing” for Spears.

Hilton - who published her own memoir, Paris: The Memoir, earlier this year - said she found catharsis in unpacking the past and confronting experiences that were traumatic and “difficult” for her during the writing process. She explained to the outlet: “It’s very difficult to have to relive and remember things that you don’t want to remember.”

She continued: “But talking about it, I think, is really important - just letting it go. And also there’s so many people in the world who’ve been through similar situations so it will make them feel less alone.”

Speaking to People on 15 October, the businesswoman and DJ shared her well wishes for the “Toxic” singer. Hilton admitted she was “so proud” of Spears for finally “telling her story” and commended the pop star’s spirit.

“I am just proud of what a strong woman she is,” she said, adding: “I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I’m sure you don’t even want to think about.”

Hilton noted that writing her own memoir was life-changing in “so many ways” and that she hopes Spears will feel “the same way” with her upcoming book.

Throughout the years, Hilton has steadfastly supported the “Gimme More” singer. In 2020, Hilton weighed in on the Free Britney movement and the pop star’s court-ordered conservatorship in an appearance on SiriusXM’sAndy Cohen Live. She advocated for Spears’ autonomy, telling Cohen: “If you are an adult you should be able to live your life. She’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

The American socialite also attended Spears’ star-studded wedding to now ex-husband Sam Asghari in June 2022. Following the nuptials, which only lasted 14 months, Hilton opened up about her decades-long connection with the singer. “She’s one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel,” Hilton told E! News. “She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me.”

Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, hits shelves on 24 October. However, pre-order sales are already through the roof as Spears is close to be crowned number one on the charts. After a bidding war among multiple publishing houses, Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books acquired Spears’ memoir.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Gallery Books Senior Vice President and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact - and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

According to a press release from Gallery Books, Spears’ memoir will chronicle the “incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.” It will reportedly highlight “the enduring power of music and love - and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The memoir will be “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”