Paris Hilton shares first-ever photos of daughter London on social media

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Hilton has officially shared her first-ever photos of her daughter, London, on social media.

On 19 April, the 43-year-old DJ took to her social media accounts to share a series of photos of her family of four, which included her and her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children: one-year-old son, Phoenix, and four-month-old daughter London, who they welcomed via surrogate.

The first snap in the post showed Hilton holding London – who was wearing a pink headband and dress – as they sat outside on a blanket. The following photo went on to show the entire family together, while the last picture showcased Hilton with her son.

In the caption, the Paris in Love star formally introduced her daughter, before expressing how grateful she was for the latest addition to the family and the time they’ve had together so far.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” she wrote. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

She went on to note how her experience with motherhood has inspired her and Sia’s new song, “Fame Won’t Love You,” which came out on 19 April. She further described what the tune means to her and how she hopes it resonates with her listeners.

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world,” she wrote. “It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

In the comments of Hilton’s Instagram, many famous faces and fans went on to praise the family, as well as the first-ever pictures of London.

“My little sweeties,” Ashley Benson wrote, while Dakota Fanning added: “Two angels!!!!!!!!!”

“Always been a girl’s girl, and now a girl mom,” a third wrote. “So proud of you mama p!!!”

Earlier this month, Hilton first addressed how fans had been asking her to post about her daughter on social media. During an interview with E! News at the Fashion Trust US Awards on 9 April, she was once again asked when she’d share a photo of London, to which she responded: “Soon.”

She then specified why she was refraining from sharing snaps of her daughter online. “I feel like my life is so public with everything, so I just wanted to keep my little girl to me,” she said. “But I’m gonna show her to the world soon because everyone keeps asking.”

The socialite’s comments about posting her family on social media also came months after Hilton was hit with scrutiny over her son’s appearance. In October, multiple people on Instagram questioned the size of Phoenix’s head, to which Hilton ultimately hit back. “There are some sick people in this world,” Hilton wrote in the comment section at the time. “My angel is perfectly healthy.”

“And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain,” she added.

During an interview with People in November 2023, she revealed why she felt the need to respond to comments about Phoenix’s appearance, noting that her “mamma bear instincts” had come out at the time. While defending her son, Hilton also expressed that she was surprised by the remarks about his head.

“Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world,” she explained. “I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby.”