The Simple Life stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reportedly teaming up again for a brand new reality show, and fans are already praising their return.

According to a report from TMZ on 8 May, the reality TV personalities will be reuniting for a new project – though it won’t be in the same vein as The Simple Life. The Simple Life, which aired on Fox and E! from 2003 to 2007, followed the Hollywood A-listers as they were plucked from their party girl lives and forced to move to rural America.

Sources told the outlet that the project has been in development for months, and has already been sold to an unnamed streaming platform. While it’s still early in development, TMZ claimed that both Hilton and Richie are set to be the stars.

Following reports that the longtime friends were reuniting for a brand new show, many fans of The Simple Life took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement over the project.

“I am unwell!” one user said in response.

“EXCITED isn’t even the correct word to describe how stoked I am for this!!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“I’m ready!” a third person wrote, while someone else jokingly said: “I am emotionally healed by this information.”

Others took the opportunity to share what they’d like to see from Hilton and Richie, nearly 20 years after The Simple Life ended.

“Okay I would die for a Simple Life type show but them as moms with their own kids,” one person pointed out, noting that both stars are now parents of two children themselves.

“Love it. Let’s go. Women having fun. Not taking life too seriously and actually enjoying each other’s company. Sold,” another fan said.

However, some lovers of The Simple Life expressed their hesitation over Hilton and Richie’s upcoming project, as they wondered whether it’ll capture the same essence as the unscripted series.

“Sorry but this is gonna be so watered down from how unfiltered they were on The Simple Life,” one person wrote on X. “We have to move on from nostalgia and just stream TSL!!!”

“The Simple Life was absolute reality television magic, pure chaos in a show,” another fan said. “You can’t just recreate that, especially now that these two know they can utilise reality TV as one long infomercial.”

It seems that Hilton and Richie have recently been teasing their return to reality TV on social media. On Wednesday, the House of Harlow 1960 designer shared a collage of photos of herself with Hilton over the years to Instagram. The post showed images of the childhood friends posing together as young toddlers to adult socialites.

“From Day One: Sill and Bill,” Richie captioned the post, referencing the nicknames the pals gave each other on The Simple Life. Meanwhile, Hilton responded in the comments with their iconic quote from the TV series: “Sanasaaaa.”

The Paris in Love star also shared the same collage to her own Instagram account, along with the same caption.

Since their Simple Life days, both Hilton and Richie have gone on to star in their own reality shows and grow their families. The 43-year-old DJ currently stars in the Peacock series Paris in Love, which documented her marriage to husband Carter Reum in season one and the birth of their first child, son Phoenix, in season two. The couple, who were married in November 2021, announced the arrival of their daughter London in November last year.

As for Richie, her reality series Candidly Nicole aired on VH1 from 2014 to 2015. She married her husband, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, in 2010. They’re parents to two children: daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14.