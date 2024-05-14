Paris Hilton admits she wore prosthetic baby bump while her surrogate was pregnant

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has revealed the steps she took to feel as if she was physically pregnant when her surrogates were carrying her children.

The reality star opened up about her journey through the two pregnancies in an extra chapter of her paperback memoir, Paris: The Memoir, which was shared exclusively with Today.

Within 10 months, Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed two children via surrogate. In January 2023, their baby boy, Phoenix, was born. Then, in November of the same year, their daughter, London, added to their family of three. Hilton and Reum decided to use separate surrogates for each of their children, wanting to eliminate any threats to their one-girl embryo since implanting multiple embryos can be risky.

And though Hilton expressed deep gratitude for her surrogates being able to get pregnant within the same year, she wrote that she’d also wanted to know what it “felt like to be pregnant”.

“I wanted to know what it felt like to be pregnant, so I bought a prosthetic stomach and wore it around the house for the day,” she noted in her book. “I know that sounds crazy, but I wanted it to feel real — even in just this small way.

“Feeling that weight on the front of me, running my hands over it, envisioning a whole life in front of us,” Hilton continued.

Though the faux baby bump helped curb her curiosity, Hilton admitted she felt “silly” when the day was over because she didn’t need to pretend.

“It didn’t matter that no one else could see that I was expecting,” Hilton wrote. “My emotional baby bump was real, it was precious, and I was so completely happy to know it was exactly where it needed to be, growing warmer and bigger every day.”

Throughout the pregnancies, Reum was Hilton’s rock, calming her nerves and easing her worries, the reality star said. Being able to welcome a girl and a boy so close together was their “dream”. That said, she admitted she was terrified something would go wrong.

She confessed: “I was afraid to breathe. It was like keeping your eye on two little baby birds in a nest — so fragile, so precious, and completely out of our hands.”

With all this sitting in her stomach and resting in her head, Hilton wrote that she felt “kinda pregnant”.

Hilton’s memoir will be available for purchase on 4 June.

Since the birth of her two children, Hilton has taken to social media to share sweet moments as a mother. On 12 May, she honoured her mom, Kathy Hilton, for Mother’s Day. Next to a carousel of photos, old and new, of the two of them, Hilton wrote a heartwarming message to her “inspiration”.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mom,” she started. “Your love, grace, and strength inspire me every day, especially now that I’m a mom too. Mom, your resilience and compassion have taught me everything I know about navigating life with a smile, a heart full of love, and a touch of sparkle.”

She went on to say: “Thank you for always being my rock, my inspiration, and the coolest mom anyone could ever wish for! I just want to say thank you for being you — genuine, loving, and amazing. Here’s to more laughter and more unforgettable moments. I love you!”