Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Paris Hilton sparks mixed reactions with tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘The original girl boss’

The monarch passed away in Scotland on Thursday at age 96

Amber Raiken
New York
Thursday 08 September 2022 21:01
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Paris Hilton has shared a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of the monarch’s death at the age of 96, prompting mixed reactions from her followers.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old heiress responded to a tweet shared by the official Royal Family Twitter account announcing that the Queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”. In her post, Hilton praised Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era,” she wrote, along with a crown emoji, before adding “RIP” and a broken red heart emoji.

The DJ’s tweet has since received more than 100 comments and 4,300 likes, with many agreeing with her sentiment and honouring the Queen.

“Sending love and strength to the royal family and all that sought inspiration from her life and actions,” one person wrote. “May she rest in peace!  She was a really great and big one! A great person.”

Recommended

“That’s the truth and she was such a bada** girl boss that they could no longer make excuses and all females are now in the direct line of succession!” another person responded.

A third person wrote: “She is so inspiring, may she rest in peace.”

Others found Hilton’s tribute questionable, with one person writing: “What a touching tribute.”

“Gosh so true thank you for the kind words Paris Hilton,” another person wrote.

The Queen died on 8 September in Scotland, after overseeing major political and social changes during her 70 years on the throne. Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King. Clarence House has also confirmed that Charles will now be known as King Charles III.

According to the Buckingham Palace, “the King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London” on Friday.

Recommended

This isn’t the first time that Hilton has spoken out about the monarch. During an interview with Cosmopolitan in February 2020, she discussed her famous lineage and revealed how she had a distant relation to the Queen.

“Other psychics have said I’m related to Marilyn Monroe and things like that,” she explained. “My mom just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth. That’s what it said!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in