Paris Hilton responds to concerns about son not wearing a life jacket

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Paris Hilton has responded to fans online who were concerned about her son.

The reality star recently posted a video on TikTok of her one-year-old son Phoenix on a boat. “Explore the sunreef catamaran with Phoenix,” text across the screen read. He is seen in a maroon outfit walking around on a large boat and taking in the surrounding environment.

“Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me!” Hilton captioned the video. “I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom.”

However, after seeing the post, many people turned to the comments section to let the socialite know that despite her son not leaving the boat he should be wearing a life jacket.

“Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love,” one comment read while another commenter agreed, writing, “My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!”

This led to Hilton posting a comment herself underneath the video to let viewers know why her oldest child was not wearing any sort of flotation device on the water. “Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew,” her comment began.

“It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!”

Other people then turned to the comments to defend Hilton for her parenting choices.

“Guys this boat is way bigger than it seems in this video. A life jacket would be silly, and worst case scenario, they taught him to swim,” one commenter pointed out.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Do people not realize that this is a big boat with guard rails? She’s extremely close to him and it seems like he’s not coming close to the edges. How did people live before all the extra protections?”

“Came straight to the comments just to see how many people are trying to judge her as a mother. How sad, she is a fantastic mother!!!” a third commenter pointed out.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has had to address concerns over Phoenix wearing a life jacket. Back in May, the Paris in Love star posted a video on TikTok of a family vacation with Phoenix and her nine-month-old daughter London. In the clip, Phoenix was wearing a Puddle Jumper life jacket, which has two arm holes and a vest in the front, with the front vest on his back.

One mother was quick to point out in the comments section that the jacket wasn’t on correctly. “Hey momma, just a tip from another Puddle Jumper mom, I think it’s on backwards,” they wrote, adding: “But I love this video, pure joy.”

Hilton showed her appreciation for the advice and replied to the commenter to thank her. “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms, [I] thought it was backwards too,” Hilton explained. “I said that to the person who I bought it from and they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”