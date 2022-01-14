Meghan Markle’s former co-star has asked that internet trolls stop involving him in negative conversations regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

Patrick J Adams, 40, who appeared alongside Meghan in Suits, addressed the negativity directed at the duchess in a tweet on Thursday, in which he wrote: “Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things.”

The actor, who played Meghan’s love interest, Mike, on the show from 2011 to 2019, then went on to explain that he does not read any of what’s written about the duchess, before noting that “life is short,” and that those who target his former colleague should be making better use of their time.

“1. I don’t read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots,” Adams wrote, adding the hashtag #botbetter.

While Adams did not provide further context, the tweet has since been liked more than 5,000 times, with many of his followers applauding him for standing up for his friend.

“Everyone needs friends like this! Meghan has some of the best,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Patrick continuing to be the TV husband we all deserve.”

Someone else added: “I love one supportive on-screen hubby and off-screen friend.”

This is not the first time that Adams has spoken publicly in support of Meghan, as the actor previously defended the duchess against allegations of bullying in a strongly worded Twitter thread.

After Buckingham Palace announced that it would be launching a probe into allegations made against Meghan by former palace staff in March 2021, Adams praised his former co-star’s character.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued,” he wrote.

Adams then revealed that he had watched on in “astonishment” as Meghan navigated her life as a royal, before noting that he was “sickened” by “the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world”.

The actor concluded the Twitter thread, which he wrote in the lead-up to Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, writing: “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”