Patrick Mahomes has broken his silence about his house being burglarized last month.

The football quarterback, 29, was asked to share his first reaction to the burglary during a Kansas City Chiefs press conference on Wednesday (November 13). “It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” he responded. “I can’t get into too many details because the investigation is ongoing.”

He added: “Obviously [this is] something you don’t want to happen to anybody, but obviously yourself.”

Speaking to WDAF on Wednesday, Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that a bodyguard reported the burglary at Mahomes’s residence in Belton, Missouri just after midnight on October 6. The incident happened one day before the Chiefs’ game against the New Orleans Saints. There was no sign of forced entry into the home, where the star quarterback and his wife Brittany Mahomes live, according to a police report obtained by KSHB 41.

When asked if his family was home during the burglary, Mahomes said he couldn’t answer the question. “I can’t speak too much about the details of everything, just with the investigation going on,” he added at the press conference. “But I’m sure at some point that will be talked about.”

Mahomes and Brittany live with two children: a three-year-old daughter, Sterling, and a one-year-old son, Patrick, who goes by the nickname Bronze. Brittany is also currently pregnant with her and her husband’s third child.

A burglary also occurred at Mahomes’s teammate Travis Kelce’s house in Leawood on October 7. The break-in happened at around 7.30pm as the Chiefs game against the Saints was underway, according to a police report.

Patrick Mahomes has spoken out about his home being robbed last month ( Getty Images )

The police report also claimed that the back door of Kelce’s home was damaged and that $20,000 in cash had been stolen. This incident is also under investigation, according to TMZ. Kelce has not publicly addressed the burglary.

It’s not immediately clear how much was stolen at the tight end’s house. It’s also not clear if Kelce and Mahomes were targeted by the same criminals.

Kelce’s home was robbed as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was watching his game from the stands of Arrowhead Stadium. She attended the game with her father, Scott Swift.

Since the start of the 2024 NFL season, Swift has continued to make appearances at her boyfriend’s games, amid her busy schedule. She’s been in the midst of wrapping up her record-breaking Eras tour, with her final show in Vancouver, Canada in December. Her boyfriend has been visited her on tour multiple times throughout the last year, as even appearing onstage during her concert in London over the summer.