The homes of Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to reports.

Both incidents occurred the day before and the day after October 7, when the Chiefs played at home against the New Orleans Saints, WDAF reported. Pop star Taylor Swift was in the crowd cheering on Kelce, her boyfriend.

A bodyguard reported the burglary at Mahomes’ residence in Belton just after midnight on October 6, Cass County Sheriff’s Office told WDAF. There was no sign of forced entry into the home, where the star quarterback and his wife Brittany Mahomes live, according to a police report obtained by KSHB 41.

It’s not immediately clear what was stolen, if anything.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs pose during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City. The homes of the players were broken into last month ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, a reported burglary occurred at Kelce’s home in Leawood on October 8.

The break-in happened at around 7.30pm on October 7, as the Monday night football game was underway, according to a police report obtained by KSHB 41. The police report also claimed that the back door of his home was damaged and that $20,000 in cash had been stolen.

open image in gallery Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open on September 8, 2024 ( Getty Images )

It’s not immediately clear how much was stolen or whether they were targeted by the same criminals.

Neither player has publicly commented on the incidents.