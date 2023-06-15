Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andre Portasio, Paul O’Grady’s widower, has paid a sweet tribute to what would have been his late husband’s 68th birthday.

The beloved presenter, who was also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on 28 March.

On Wednesday (14 June), Portasio shared a snap of O’Grady on a previous birthday, smiling and holding up a birthday cake.

A second photo showed the couple with Portasio’s arm around O’Grady as they beamed and posed against a beach sunset.

The professional dancer wrote: “Happy heavenly birthday. Myself and the dogs miss you lots and we can only wish you were here with us. Love you always @paulogrady.”

Portasio received an outpouring of support from fans who commented on his post, including from former Eastenders star Cheryl Ferguson, who sent “hugs for you and the pooches”.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has also remembered their late ambassador on his birthday and celebrated him on Twitter.

The animal charity’s account posted a sweet photograph of O’Grady laying on the floor with a large white German Shepherd next to him.

It wrote: “Paul was a love of animals, an LGBT icon and a dear friend of Battersea. Paul will be remembered as a hero to us and to rescue animals everywhere.”

Announcing O’Grady’s death in March, Portasio said in a statement that the late host of the multi-award-winning ITV series For The Love Of Dogs would be “greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion”.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years,” he said.

The couple were married in 2017. Together, they adopted and rehomed a number of dogs that O’Grady brought home from Battersea.

Queen Camilla also paid tribute to O’Grady following his death, as the pair worked closely together in their support of Battersea.

A statement posted by Buckingham Palace read: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of Battersea, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

O’Grady’s funeral took place in his adopted hometown in Kent on 20 April, with hundreds of mourners and their pets lining the streets to bid him a final farewell.