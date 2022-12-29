Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.

Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.

A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.

“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added: “Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?”

A third person wrote: “Where is Paula?”

“I’m sorry but this does not look like Paula,” wrote someone else. “Miss Paula, who is that?” said another.

It is unclear if Abdul’s appearance seems different due to makeup or if it’s due to a filter used on the photos.

Abdul is yet to reply to any of the comments.

Other attendees at the party included Kathy Hilton’s daughter Paris, Jaclyn Smith, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Abdul began her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers. She went on to become the head choreographer, after which she was scouted by the Jacksons.

She began choreographing music videos for Janet Jackson and later went into music herself, releasing her hugely successful debut album Forever Your Girl in 1988.

She has had a number of songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Cold Hearted”, “Opposites Attract” and “Rush Rush”.

In addition to being a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, Abdul has also appeared on the judging panel of shows including The X Factor, So You Think You Can Dance, Live to Dance, and The Masked Singer.