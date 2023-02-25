Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pedro Pascal has officially accepted his title as the “internet daddy”.

Fans of the Last of Us star have long nicknamed Pascal “daddy” on social media, with Pascal acknowledging his status in the past.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (24 February), the 47-year-old was asked if he was “enjoying all the sudden attention”, to which he replied he was with an eyebrow raise and a smile.

Host Graham Norton then asked: “What’s internet daddy?”

Pascal replied: “Me!”

In an attempt to explain what the phrase meant, he added: “I’m still trying to figure it out. I feel like it changes, there’s ‘zaddy’, there’s ‘daddy’.”

Ariana DeBose, who was also a guest on the show, chimed in and asked: “’Zaddy’? OK. That’s, like, very ‘silver foxy’, it’s a kind of air about you.”

Pascal replied: “I’ll take it all.”

Also appearing on the show was Dame Helen Mirren, who appeared to be taking all the internet-speak in. She asked: “What about a sort of ‘saddy’?”

The Mandalorian star said: “That’s the thing, is that I am a ‘saddy’ actually!”

Norton read out several tweets that described Pascal as “daddy”, including one that read: “I need to stop calling Pedro Pascal daddy it’s becoming a problem.”

A second tweet said: “Refraining nyself [sic] to scream ‘daddy’ every time I see Pedro Pascal on my screen.”

On Twitter, fans continued to gush over the actor, who currently plays Joel in The Last of Us alongside co-star Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie.

“He loves to be Daddy. And we love the fact that he really loves it,” one person wrote.

Another said: “SADDY DADDY [crying emoji.”

Earlier this year, while appearing on the red carpet premiere for the HBO Max series, Pascal also responded to tweets referring to him as “daddy” and told Entertainment Tonight: “I am your cool, sl**ty daddy.”

While on The Graham Norton Show, Pascal opened up about the moment he was offered the lead role in The Last of Us and said it was “hazy”.

He explained that he had “stayed up very late meeting everyone and was very excited”, so he took a sleeping tablet to try and get some sleep.

“When they called to offer me the part, I was so drowsy they had to repeat the offer,” he said.

“I then forgot that completely and when I woke up the following morning, I thought because of the time difference between London and LA, I would be waiting by the phone all day to hear if I got the job!”