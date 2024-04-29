Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem let their hair down at a Bad Bunny concert, and fans can’t help but gush over videos of the couple.

The A-list pair, who have been married for more than a decade, recently had a date night at a Bad Bunny concert in honour of Cruz’s 50th birthday. In a video posted to her Instagram, Bardem was seen filming his wife as she danced with a white, light-up cowboy hat on her head.

The Parallel Mothers star sang to the camera, before Bardem panned it over to reveal his elated face. The Skyfall actor, wearing a pair of glasses and a VIP lanyard around his neck, then began fist pumping the air while dancing along to the music.

After the concert, the parents of two took photos with the Puerto Rican rapper backstage. In a snap shared to Cruz’s Instagram Story, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was dressed in a beige bustier top and denim jeans while her husband donned the white cowboy hat. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny posed in between the couple, dressed casually in a navy blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a white T-shirt, and grey sweatpants.

As videos of Cruz and Bardem’s date night went viral on social media, many fans professed their love for the Hollywood couple.

“They should adopt me,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I love when someone reminds me that they are married because they are super power couple omg,” another user said.

A third fan chimed in: “They’re the HOTTEST couple.”

Cruz and Bardem first met while filming Jamón, Jamón in 1992, when she was just 16 and he was 23. Bardem previously told GQ that there was “obvious chemistry” between them, but “nothing happened” off-screen considering Cruz was underage at the time. The pair didn’t develop a real-life romance until years later, when they reconnected on the set of the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2010 Goya Awards Gala in Madrid, Spain, and surprised fans when they secretly tied the knot later that year. In January 2011, Cruz and Bardem welcomed their first child together: son Leo Encinas Cruz. They went on to welcome a daughter, Luna Encinas Cruz, in July 2013.

Ahead of her 50th birthday on 28 April, Cruz spoke to the Los Angeles Times in November 2023 about the upcoming milestone and whether she’ll throw a huge birthday bash. “I’m always worrying about everything, so I don’t think I could worry anymore because of turning 50,” she admitted.

“All my friends are preparing me, like: ‘You are going to be forced to do a party this time,’” Cruz explained. “If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven’t seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations. But it’s loud and you cannot really hear each other and it becomes so stressful.”

“Maybe I have to learn,” she added.

The Ferrari star went on to host an intimate gathering in New York City over the weekend full of star-studded guests, including Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, Spanish singer Rosalia, and model Irina Shayk.