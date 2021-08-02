The popularity of Peppa Pig is continuing its global expansion, with the British cartoon character now getting her own theme park.

The theme park will open in Florida in 2022, according to Fox13, which reported over the weekend that the cartoon-inspired venue will be built near Legoland in Winter Haven and consist of six “porcine-themed rides” and six play areas.

The announcement and further details about the park were also shared through the release of a new website dedicated to the “world’s first” Peppa Pig Theme Park, which encourages families to purchase annual passes so their children can have their “best day ever”.

“Step into the playful World of Peppa Pig for the ultimate day of adventure! Snort, giggle and play in a theme park, exclusively designed for ‘little piggies’ with multiple interactive rides and attractions, themed play areas complete with ‘muddy puddles’ water play and fun live shows!” the website reads. “Meet Peppa and her family on your child’s best day ever as you make your first theme park memories together!”

In addition to the rides and play areas, the theme park, which is operated by the same company behind Legoland, Merlin Entertainments, will also include an indoor cinema, with the website noting that “every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides with their parents and free fair games for the whole family, to an all-terrain course where they will pedal tricycles through a sensory-rich trail and a colorful splash pad that celebrates ‘muddy puddles’ jumping fun!”

“The Peppa Pig Theme Park is all about being the ultimate day out for preschoolers,” a spokesperson told Fox13.

Last month, a Twitter account dedicated to the park shared a first look at the park’s layout, with the amusement park boasting “oinktastic experiences” such as Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse.

According to the website, which is already offering annual passes for $74.99 for anyone two years and older, a grand opening date will be announced later this year.

The creation of the standalone amusement park comes amid reports that the cartoon is changing the way that children in the US speak, as a result of what has been deemed “The Peppa Effect”.

According to the reports, the popularity of the show in the US has seen children adopting English accents and changing American-English phrases to British ones.

You can find more information about the new theme park here.