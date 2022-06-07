10 ways to make your pet happier and healthier

From joint supplements to online video chats with a vet, here are some of the best ways to keep your pet happy and safe

Boost your pet’s joint health with a wellness supplement

(Antinol)

Antinol is a super potent natural joint and wellness supplement that’s changing the lives of dogs and cats for the better. Each capsule is made from a proprietary blend of marine lipid oils that are fully traceable, sustainably sourced and free from artificial preservatives, colours and additives. Pets can be given this daily for joint and mobility support, and as a wellness supplement for those being proactive about their pet's health. With ingredients sourced and farmed in New Zealand, there is the equivalent of 15 to 18 green-lipped mussels in each capsule. Choose your new-starter offer with a 35% discount, free delivery, and a 60-day trial.

Visit antinol.co.uk

Buy hypoallergenic food for your dog

(Burns)

Does your dog have a problem they just can’t shake? Itchy skin, tummy troubles and bad odours could all be signs that your dog has an intolerance or sensitivity. Your sensitive pooch will be pleased to know that Burns produces simple, high quality pet food that’s been specifically developed for dogs with allergies and intolerances. Burns Sensitive is a high-quality, hypoallergenic dog food range formulated without ingredients that commonly cause intolerances, such as artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, as well as wheat and dairy. Available in a range of delicious varieties, Burns gets even the most sensitive tails wagging for dinner time. Use code WOOF20 on burnspet.co.uk to get a 20% discount. Offer valid until 31 December 2022.

Visit burnspet.co.uk

Get dental insurance cover for your pet

(Napo)

Dental disease can affect up to 87% of dogs and 70% of cats over the age of three, but most pet insurance companies don't cover it. That means pet owners end up paying the costs, which can run up to £1,000 for extractions. Napo Pet Insurance is different and can protect pets against some of the most common issues that affect them, such as dental disease. That’s why they call it tooth-to-tail cover. Every policy also comes with unlimited 24/7 vet and behaviourist video appointments, so you can get expert help whenever you need it, and no matter what’s troubling your pet. Napo Pet Insurance is a lifesaver for pet owners who want to make sure their pet’s health and wellbeing is truly covered.

Get your instant pet insurance quote at napo.pet

Offer your pal a good night’s sleep

(Tuffies)

Getting a good night’s sleep is as vital for your pooch as it is for you. Tuffies has got your dog covered with its cosy Nest Beds. Made from 100% waterproof and durable fabric, they come with a thick mattress and supportive sides for draught exclusion, warmth and comfort. The Nest Bed features a removable fleece cover on the base cushion, but you can choose to have a full-fleece, removable, machine-washable cover in addition, for maximum comfort and easy cleaning. All Tuffies dog beds are manufactured in Scotland and come in a range of designs, from soft puppy beds to travel beds, kennel beds and even a chew-proof dog bed. Use code BLISS7 at tuffies.co.uk for a 7% discount. Offer valid until 30 August 2022.

Visit tuffies.co.uk

Have a video chat with an online vet

(Vets Now)

Finding a vet whenever your pet feels unwell can be stressful, but Video Vets Now makes sure you’ve got one on hand. Book a video chat with one of the service’s online vets from the comfort of your home, and they’ll talk through any concerns you have. The vets are fully-qualified emergency veterinary surgeons and are available to video chat seven days a week from 8am to 11pm. After an examination, they’ll let you know whether your pet needs emergency treatment or not. They either offer advice for care at home or – in the case of an emergency – help arrange treatment at a clinic. Consultations are available from anywhere in the UK and cost £24. As part of the service’s Never Pay Twice initiative, if your pet does need to be seen in a clinic you’ll be refunded the cost of your Video Vet consultation within 48 hours.

Visit vets-now.com/videovet

Use a professional pet care service

(Petpals)

If you’re planning to take a trip and you’re unable to bring your pet along, professional at-home pet care is the way to go. Multi-service pet care franchise Petpals provides regular or occasional dog walking services, dog home boarding and personalised visits for cats and other small pets, so they can stay in their own home while owners are away at work or on holiday. Leave your pets in the place they feel most comfortable, safe in the knowledge they’re being looked after by pet experts who are fully trained and insured, with full DBS checks. With more than 150 locations across the UK, you’ll be sure to find a professional who’s right for your pet — furry, feathered, finned or scaled.

Visit petpals.com

Clean up after muddy paws

(Bissell)

Whether it’s muddy paw prints, spills, pet hair or little accidents, cleaning is a big part of every pet owner’s life. BISSELL offers powerful solutions for cleaning up after your pets, with products to tackle everything from hard floors to carpets, upholstery and car interiors. These include the SpotClean Pet Pro, which is great for taking on dirty sofas or muddy car boots after a dog walk, the ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro carpet cleaner, which is designed to tackle pet mess and deep cleaning, and the innovative CrossWave Pet Pro, which vacuums, mops and dries hard floors simultaneously. Find out more and use code BISSELLPETS to get a free Pet Stain & Odour Remover spray when purchasing a machine at bisselldirect.co.uk. Offer valid until 31 July 2022.

Visit bisselldirect.co.uk

Protect your dog’s oral hygiene

(Pooch & Mutt)

Keep your pooch’s smile sparkling with a daily dental stick from Pooch & Mutt. Approved by vets, these dental sticks protect teeth and gums and help to prevent tartar and plaque build-up. Suitable for all breeds from six months old, they’re made with natural, functional ingredients and offer long-lasting chew time. Choose between the Superfood Dental Sticks and the Calming Dental Sticks. The former offer a convenient way to clean your dog’s teeth daily while boosting their diet with a superfood complex that includes spirulina and mint. Pick the latter to help calm anxious or excitable pooches; they contain hemp and sage to help ease stress.

Find out more at poochandmutt.co.uk

Try a raw food diet for your pooch

(Natural Instinct)

Eating natural can go a long way when it comes to improving your dog’s diet. Consider Natural Instinct, a fresh, clean alternative to kibble or tinned food. A healthy diet plays a huge role in your dog’s life, and this brand believes that raw food is the best option. With no artificial additives, colours, preservatives or fillers, Natural Instinct’s wholesome meals come frozen and filled with natural, high-value nutrients. There’s a wide selection to suit all tastes and life stages, with each meal using British meats, fruits and vegetables. Available ranges include the Natural Range, Working Dog Range and Pure Range. Get 10% off using the code NIRAW22 at naturalinstinct.com. Offer valid until 31 August 2022.

Visit naturalinstinct.com

Offer your dog advanced nutrition at everyday prices

(Harringtons)

If you’re looking for a dog food that has the experts’ stamp of approval, look no further than Harringtons’ new Advanced Science Diet. This healthy range has been created with the help of Peter Wright from The Yorkshire Vet. It contains advanced nutrition products tailored to the specific needs of different dog breed sizes, with recipes to suit small, medium and large breeds. Each recipe includes a mix of pre- and probiotics, vitamins and Vitaguard minerals that help support digestion and immunity. They also contain freshly prepared chicken to make them nutritious and delicious.

Visit harringtonspetfood.com

