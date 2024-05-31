As a single working mum of two with a super hectic work life, I’ve found that anything that saves me time when it comes to making life choices is a winner. From smart blinds and remote power management to the adorable little robot that hoovers my carpets, I’m a sucker for a tech-enabled shortcut. This has led to a real love of (and perhaps a reliance on) smart-tech.

It’s not really a surprise to be honest. Working in tech as The Independent’s Advertising Operations Director means I’m immersed in the world of data research and technology innovations. But it’s not just a career for me; it’s a passion that permeates every aspect of my life, including when it comes to managing the well-being of our beloved dog, Arnie.

From the moment Arnie entered our lives, I saw an opportunity to apply my tech expertise to enhance the quality of his life. Thus began my journey down the rabbit hole of innovative technologies designed to optimise pet wellness.

From smart collars that could track Arnie’s activity levels and automated feeders that dispense precisely-measured portions to an automated dog door with locking feature that identified Arnie’s microchip, I tried everything to provide Arnie with the best care possible.

But while experimenting with these apps and gizmos, and as Arnie got a bit older, I stumbled upon a profound realisation – that the true key to Arnie’s happiness and health lay not in the realm of smart gadgets, but in the realm of nutrition. Despite my meticulous tracking of his health metrics, I discovered that the foundation of his wellness rested upon the quality of his diet.

So I turned my attention to pet nutrition, consulting with veterinarians to get my head around the intricacies of Arnie’s diet. Following their advice to introduce Arnie to PRO PLAN dog food, I prioritised ensuring he was getting the essential nutrients and nourishment needed for a two-year-old, medium-sized dog to thrive.

The transformation in Arnie was remarkable. With his new diet regimen in place, he radiated vitality, his coat gleaming with health, and an extra spring in his step. Gone were the days of relying solely on technology to monitor his well-being – now, I understood that true wellness begins within, with a foundation of wholesome nutrition.

Inspired by this discovery, I’ve now become as fervent an advocate for pet wellness as I am for smart tech, sharing my experiences and insights with fellow pet owners. My journey with Arnie has been a revelation; a testament to the power of my favourite things – science, research, and data – in the realm of pet care. While smart technologies undoubtedly play a valuable role in monitoring and optimising pet health, I have come to realise that the true magic lies in the nourishment of the body through high quality nutrition.

As pet owners, we should prioritise the well-being of our furry companions, starting with the food we feed them. In the end, love, care, and nourishment are what truly make a difference in their lives.