Pete Davidson said to be negotiating Blue Origin space flight with Jeff Bezos

Pete Davidson is in the talks of joining Jeff Bezos on his next Blue Origin flight to space.

Sources have revealed that The Saturday Night Live star, 28, is in the midst of signing a deal to join Bezos, 58, on his trip to space, both CNN and Page Six report.

“Pete is excited,” a source close to the comedian said. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalised.”

“He got on really well with Jeff when they met,” they added.

While the trip hasn’t been confirmed yet, they said an announcement about it would be released in the next few weeks.

The source also said the idea was first discussed when Davidson and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, had dinner with Bezos at his home in Los Angeles in January.

Bezos first went into space last July, and he was accompanied by his 18-year-old brother and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer.

The Blue Origin flight reached an altitude of around 106 kilometres, which was 16 kilometres higher than Richard’s Branson’s ride that took place earlier in July. The trip made the Amazon founder the second billionaire in over a week to ride in his own aircraft.

Last October, Bezos’ company launched the New Shepard rocket for the fifth time in 2021, with William Shatner accompanying the crew on the Blue Origin flight.