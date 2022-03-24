Pete Davidson’s mother has seemingly shared her support for the comedian’s relationship with Kim Kardashian through an Instagram comment.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been dating for a few months, with the couple recently making their relationship Instagram official with a series of posts shared to the reality star’s account.

Now, it appears that Davidson’s mother, Amy Waters Davidson, has publicly expressed her support for the couple, and a possible grandchild. The comedian’s mother shared her joy over the possibility of the pair having a child in the comments of a fan page on Instagram, where a photo of the couple had been shared.

In the comments, one fan tagged Davidson’s mother and wrote: “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.”

The comment reportedly prompted a since-deleted reply from Amy, who responded: “Yayyyy!” according to screenshots of the interaction.

Recommended

Amy’s comment has sparked a range of responses from fans, with some describing the comedian’s mom’s message as “sweet and supportive,” while others have speculated that Amy may be hinting at a possible baby.

“Aww! His mom is so cute!” one person wrote in the comments under a screenshot of the interaction shared by @kimandpeteupdates, while another said: “Omg I know he has said in his interviews he has always wanted a child.”

However, according to someone else, Amy is likely “just showing her support for them”.

Kardashian shares four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with ex-husband Kanye West. Davidson has previously expressed a desire to become a father, with the SNL comedian telling rapper Charlamagne Tha God during an interview in 2020 that he thinks it would be “awesome” to have a child, according to People.

“I just want to have a kid, that’s it,” he said. “I think that would be awesome.”

At the time, Davidson also revealed that he had considered adopting with his mother. “I’m at the point where I’m like: ‘Maybe I should adopt.’ Me and my mom or something, just adopt,” he continued.