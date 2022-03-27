Pete Davidson’s mother appears to show support for comedian and Kim Kardashian having a baby
Comedian and reality star went Instagram official earlier this month
Pete Davidson’s mother has seemingly shared her support for the comedian’s relationship with Kim Kardashian through an Instagram comment.
The Saturday Night Live star, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been dating for a few months, with the couple recently making their relationship Instagram official with a series of posts shared to the reality star’s account.
Now, it appears that Davidson’s mother, Amy Waters Davidson, has publicly expressed her support for the couple, and a possible grandchild. The comedian’s mother shared her joy over the possibility of the pair having a child in the comments of a fan page on Instagram, where a photo of the couple had been shared.
In the comments, one fan tagged Davidson’s mother and wrote: “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.”
The comment reportedly prompted a since-deleted reply from Amy, who responded: “Yayyyy!” according to screenshots of the interaction.
Amy’s comment has sparked a range of responses from fans, with some describing the comedian’s mom’s message as “sweet and supportive,” while others have speculated that Amy may be hinting at a possible baby.
“Aww! His mom is so cute!” one person wrote in the comments under a screenshot of the interaction shared by @kimandpeteupdates, while another said: “Omg I know he has said in his interviews he has always wanted a child.”
However, according to someone else, Amy is likely “just showing her support for them”.
Kardashian shares four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with ex-husband Kanye West. Davidson has previously expressed a desire to become a father, with the SNL comedian telling rapper Charlamagne Tha God during an interview in 2020 that he thinks it would be “awesome” to have a child, according to People.
“I just want to have a kid, that’s it,” he said. “I think that would be awesome.”
At the time, Davidson also revealed that he had considered adopting with his mother. “I’m at the point where I’m like: ‘Maybe I should adopt.’ Me and my mom or something, just adopt,” he continued.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies