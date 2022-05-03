Fans question if Pete Davidson got a spray tan prior to his Met Gala appearance
Comedian attended the Met Gala alongside his girlfriend
After Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appeared together on the red carpet at the Met Gala, fans began to question if the comedian got a spray tan prior to the event.
On Monday, the couple made their debut on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the occasion, Davidson wore a black and white tuxedo by Dior, while his girlfriend wore a sheer beige floor-length gown that had 6,000 crystals hand-sewn onto it by costumier Jean Louis. Kardashian’s outfit was also previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, when she serenaded President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday.
As the Saturday Night Live star and Skims founder posed for photos together, many fans claimed that Davidson looked tanner than usual and assumed that he got a spray tan. More specifically, people on social media have also claimed that he got the spray tan because of his relationship.
“The fact that Pete Davidson got a spray tan to be able to stand next to Kim K on a red carpet,” one wrote.
“The way I predicted Pete was gonna get darker and darker now that he’s with Kim K. My mind,” another wrote. “He’s on his way to Wesley Snipes’ colour, I just know it.”
A third person wrote: “Even Pete Davidson had a spray tan for the #MetGala…Kim said if I’m orange tonight then so are you!”
However, many other fans praised the 28-year-old comedian’s new and tanner skin.
“The spray tan on Pete Davidson is the true star of the Met Gala,” one wrote.
“Pete Davidson has gotten so much cuter now that Kim makes him get spray tans,” another added.
These comments come after Davidson joked that he got a spray tan for the Netflix comedy show, Netflix is a Joke.
“You may notice that Pete Davidson looks a *little bit different* tonight - there’s a reason for that,” Netflix is a Joke wrote in an Instagram post, along with a clip of Davidson on stage.
In the video, Davidson said: “I couldn’t put makeup on for this because I got a spray tan. Which I think is the weirdest thing I’ve ever said, ever. I asked my boy, I had never gotten a spray tan before.”
