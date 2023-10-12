Peter Andre and wife Emily expecting third child together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh are expecting their third child together.

The “Mysterious Girl” singer, 50, announced the “new addition to our family” on Instagram, adding that their “kids are so excited” about welcoming a sibling next year.

He married MacDonagh, 34, in 2015, and the couple already have two children – a daughter, Amelia, 10, and six-year-old son Theo. Andre also shares two children with his ex-wife, the former glamour model Katie Price.

On Thursday (12 October), Andre posted a selfie of him and Emily, who can be seen holding photographs of a sonogram, on social media.

His caption read: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited – so are we.”

Several celebrities congratulated the couple, including Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, former Love Island star Laura Anderson, and Geordie Shore alum Vicky Pattinson.

“I knew you weren’t doneeeeee!!!! omg!! Buzzing for you both babe!!! Congratulations,” Pattinson commented under Andre’s post.

Several of his fellow I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here stars, including Blue’s Antony Costa and former The Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, also left congratulatory messages for the couple.

Andre recently recalled the “bizarre” way he was introduced to his now-wife, when he was 36 and MacDonagh was a 20-year-old medical student, in an interview with Cornwall Live.

During a trip to Taunton, Somerset, Andre was rushed to a hospital with excruciating pain, when it was discovered he had kidney stones. The urologist on-call was MacDonagh’s father, Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh, who performed the surgery.

“It’s the most bizarre thing. I had to have an emergency operation on a kidney in Taunton [Somerset]. I wasn’t even in the area but I was transferred there and the on-call consultant was Emily’s dad,” he said.

“I was so grateful that I said, ‘If there’s anything I can ever do…’. I later got him a couple of tickets for the Plymouth show, but he couldn’t make it so his wife Rebecca came along with their daughter, Emily.

“We had a bit of a laugh and I thought, ‘Oh they’re really nice people’. As time went on, Emily and I realised we had feelings for each other and two years after meeting at Plymouth Pavilions we were married.”

Andre has also previously addressed the 16-year age gap between him and MacDonagh in a column for New! magazine.

“Age is a different thing to different people. On paper things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person,” he wrote. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn’t feel there is.

“I can’t comment on anyone else’s age differences, but I know at the start of our relationship a lot was said, but now I’m in my forties and Emily is in her thirties no one ever says anything.”

Andre was previously married to Price, before they split up in 2009 after three years of marriage.