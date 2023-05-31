Peter Andre defended by fans after woman grabs his bum during performance: ‘Not OK!’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Andre‘s fans have urged him to take groping more seriously, after he appeared to brush off an incident with a female fan during a live show.

On Sunday (28 May), the English-Australian singer, who rose to fame in the Nineties with hit songs including “Mysterious Girl” and “Flava”, performed at Music in the Park, a live music event in Leyland, Lancashire.

In a short clip, Andre, 50, can be seen standing against the barrier and singing to the crowd. However, a fan in the front row is shown appearing to grab Andre’s bum while he sings. While Andre repeatedly attempts to move the hand, the fan grabs at him again.

Sharing the video from his official Instagram page on Monday (29 May), the singer seemed to downplay the event, writing: “Erm…. I mean I should complain but she was kinda gentle-ish.”

But while Andre added the hashtags: “#goodvibes #buttgrab,” fans said that the reality TV star, who competed in the 2004 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! should take the groping seriously.

“Oh dear! How difficult is it to respect one’s personal space?” one commenter wrote. “Hope you ok.”

“This is absolutely shocking, if it was a man doing it to a woman there’d be hell on [Earth],” another said, adding: “This really isn’t OK.”

Another comment echoed: “Just take a second to imagine a man doing this to a female performer…”

One fan commented: “This could’ve been such a great opportunity for someone so influential to set the example to the world of what is not acceptable, such a missed opportunity.”

“This is so uncomfortable to watch. Not okay!” one post read, while another fan added: “It’s the fact you pulled her hand away and she went back and done it again, she’s lucky you were alright with it.”

The incident comes as Andre announced that he will be joining presenter Ellie Costello on the controversial programme GB News this Wednesday and Thursday (1 and 2 June).

He announced on social media: “I will be hosting the GB News Breakfast show tomorrow morning with Ellie CostelloTV for my first ever time.

“Join us bright and early. 6-9:30 am.”

