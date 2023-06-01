Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People are praising a photographer for some “powerful” photos, in which she didn’t force young girls to smile.

Brooke Light, a photographer based in Charlotte, North Carolina, frequently shares videos with posing tips and clips of her professional photoshoots on TikTok. In one video posted last month, she described a major strategy she’s followed when taking photos of girls: Having them pose without smiling.

“When your photoshoots allow girls to show up, take up space and not smile if they don’t want to,” Light wrote in the text over the video, as she held up her camera.

The video went on to show the results of the photoshoot, starting off with a black and white photo of a girl adjusting her hair. Light proceeded to show other portraits of the girls, who had their heads up or to the side and bodies turned, all while opting not to smile for the camera.

In the caption, Light described the benefits of the not forcing girls to smile when having their pictures taken. “Never underestimate the power of a photoshoot for your kids’ confidence,” she wrote.

As of 1 June, the video has more than 947,800 views, with many people in the comments applauding how the photos turned out and expressing how moved they were by them.

“They look powerful and authentic,” one wrote, while another agreed: “I can feel their power through my phone.”

A third wrote: “The fact that this made my eyes tear up tells me I still have some healing to do.”

Other people praised the girls in the photoshoot and also acknowledged how their own children don’t like smiling for the camera.

“I love how they are not trying to be anything ‘extra’ just their own raw and savage selves,” one wrote.

“Omg I have a daughter who would LOVE this. She is stone cold with her facial expressions and she hates a forced smile,” another added, while a third wrote: “My twin girls don’t smile for ANYONE at photo shoots.”

In a follow-up video, she shared a few of the black and white photos that she took of boys, who didn’t have any “forced smiles, fancy clothes or kiddy poses”. She also expressed her gratitude for her followers in the caption.

“I’ve never had my creativity or my photography validated so much in my life. Thank you for the outpouring of love on these photos this week. It’s meant more than you can ever know,” Light wrote.

The Independent has contacted Light for comment.