Pictures of the week: Cannes, sailors of New York and a flock of flamingos

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

Flamingos stand in a pond in Navi Mumbai, India.

(AFP/Getty)

Belgian rapper and director Baloji poses during a photo session at Cannes Film Festival.

(EPA)

Vehicles drive past a Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist who glued his hand to the floor during a climate protest in Berlin.

(AFP/Getty)

The annual Scarecrows Fair in the Italian northern village of Castellar.

(AP)

Rescue dog Daisy attends a photocall at the RSPCA garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

(PA)

People drink coffee inside Daleks during MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London in east London.

(AFP/Getty)

Ash and smoke billow from the Popocatepetl volcano as seen from the Santiago Xalitzintla community, state of Puebla, Mexico.

(AP)

The USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, passes the Statue of Liberty.

(AFP/Getty)

People view an installation showing the Australian Ocean documentary by Craig Parry at the Barangaroo House in Sydney.

(AFP/Getty)

Pedestrians at an intersection of the Ginza district of Tokyo.

(Reuters)

Israeli socialite and tv host Hofit Golan arrives for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.