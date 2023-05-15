Pierce Brosnan says he simply ‘doesn’t get angry’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pierce Brosnan has said that meditating to “quiet the mind” is key to staying calm.

The James Bond star divulged that meditation keeps his mind in balance and said there “would be no point” in letting anger bubble up.

Speaking to the latest US edition of Closer magazine, the 69-year-old actor said: “I don’t get angry. I could get angry – but where would that anger go? There would be no point.”

According to Bang Showbiz, Brosnan was quoted as saying that meditation is important to “quiet the mind”.

He also reflected on how water “has always been a part of my joy and existence” as he now lives with his second wife Keely Shaye Smith in Kauai, Hawaii.

“I have fond memories of the seaside,” he said. “So when I dropped into America in the 1980s, there was only one place to be – and that was on the coast.

“LA just didn’t hold the same magic for me as the Malibu coastline.”

Taking part in the magazine’s “Five things you didn’t know about me” segment, the Mamma Mia star also revealed that he originally wanted to be a painter instead of an actor.

He said he left school “with nothing but a cardboard folder of drawings and paintings”.

“I managed to get a job and I wanted to be a graphic artist,” he said. “But I discovered acting three years into working and that was it: the tide turned.”

Brosnan turned to painting again when his first wife, Cassandra Harris, became sick with ovarian cancer. The couple were married from 1980 until her death in 1991.

He previously told GQ: “Carrying the weight and pain and the fear of that illness, I took out the paints. And started painting. With my fingers. With my hands, actually.”

Last year, Brosnan’s paintings were included in an exhibition in the Seasons LA gallery.